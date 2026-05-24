World News | US State Secy Rubio Meets NSA Doval, Discusses Defence, Security and Strategic Technology Cooperation Including TRUST Initiative

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): US State Secretary Marco Rubio on Sunday met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, with discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in defence, security, and strategic technology, including the TRUST initiative.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the discussion also focused on both sides reiterating the high priority accorded to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and reviewing ongoing collaboration.

Also Read | US: Texas Middle School Teacher Has Inappropriate S*xual Conversations With 3 Students, Sends 'Flirtatious Kiss Emojis'; Arrested.

Rubio also holds the position of the US National Security Advisor along with the post of Secretary of State.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, underscoring continued engagement on issues impacting international security and stability.

Also Read | ClickUp Layoffs: CEO Zeb Evans Says 'I Made This Decision and I Own It' as US-Based Software Firm Slashes Workforce by 22%.

"US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio met NSA Ajit Doval today. The discussions focused on defence, security and strategic technology-related cooperation, including the TRUST initiative. The two NSAs reiterated the high priority accorded to the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues," the MEA post read.

TRUST (Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology) is the upgraded version of the earlier iCET (Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology). Announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's working visit to Washington on February 13, 2025, it expands cooperation between India and the US in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, critical minerals, biotechnology, energy, space, and supply chain resilience.

A key focus of TRUST is the AI Infrastructure Roadmap, aimed at boosting investment, market access, and development of US-origin AI systems in India. The initiative is jointly overseen by the National Security Advisors of both countries and builds on the broader India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The US Embassy in India also shared details of the meeting between the two NSAs.

According to a post on X, both sides also held discussions on "counterterrorism cooperation, regional stability", and enhancing US-India strategic coordination in the Indo-Pacific region. "Secretary Rubio joined an important meeting with NSA Doval focused on counterterrorism cooperation, regional stability, and strengthening U.S.-India strategic coordination in the Indo-Pacific. Our partnership continues to grow stronger in support of shared security interests!" the post read.

Prior to his meeting with NSA Doval, Rubio also held a "good discussion" with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during which both sides reviewed the entire gamut of the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the US and India, including talks on trade, energy, defence, critical minerals and artificial intelligence.

"Good discussions with Secretary Rubio of USA in New Delhi. Reviewed the entire spectrum of our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including trade & energy, defence & security, critical minerals & AI, nuclear & people-to-people, counter-terror & counter-narcotics cooperation," the EAM said in a post on X.

Both sides also discussed issues focused on mutual interests and later held a press conference on the readout of their talks.

Rubio is also set to join the EAM for the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

"Regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed. Have a detailed readout at the press conference thereafter. Look forward to joining Secretary Rubio and our colleagues from Australia and Japan for the QUAD Foreign Ministers' meeting on Tuesday," the post added.

Rubio is currently on a four-day visit to India, during which he will be attending the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the national capital.

India is gearing up to host the security dialogue in the national capital to deliberate on the evolving security matrix of the Indo-Pacific and the escalating friction points across West Asia. The high-level congregation of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue - bringing together India, the United States, Australia, and Japan - is locked in for May 26 under the chairmanship of EAM Jaishankar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)