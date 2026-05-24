US: Texas Middle School Teacher Has Inappropriate S*xual Conversations With 3 Students, Sends ‘Flirtatious Kiss Emojis’; Arrested

A former Texas middle school art teacher has been arrested and charged with child grooming, a third-degree felony, following allegations that she sent s*xually suggestive social media messages to multiple students. Haley Krista Radabaugh, 28, was arrested by the Denton Police Department on May 15 under a warrant issued by the Irving Police Department. According to jail records, Radabaugh was booked into the Denton County Jail and has since been released after posting a USD 25,000 bond.

Student Allegations and Police Warrant Details

The investigation began after multiple students at Barbara Bush Middle School in Irving came forward to school administrators with allegations concerning Radabaugh. According to an arrest warrant obtained by NBC 5 DFW, students reported that the art teacher "was known to be having inappropriate s*xual conversations with at least three middle school students and providing drugs to students". US Shocker: Washington Teacher Admits to Having S*x With High School Student After Husband Discovers Conversation With Victim; Arrested.

Court documents detail several Instagram messages allegedly sent by Radabaugh to minors on May 13. In one exchange with a 14-year-old male student, Radabaugh reportedly wrote, "I'll tell you what. You send me a photo of you, and I'll send you one of me.” The warrant states she also told the same student, “There was a kid I crushed on hard before you".

Investigators allege that Radabaugh frequently used the word "babe" and sent "flirtatious kiss emojis" to at least one student. The warrant also notes that she sent a student an image appearing to show herself getting out of the shower. Police clarified that while the photograph did not depict nudity, it showed her face and body from the "mid-chest up," including her bare shoulders. One of the alleged victims described himself to investigators as feeling "disgusted" and losing sleep following the interactions.

School District and Administrative Response

Barbara Bush Middle School operates under the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District (CFBISD). Following the arrest, a district spokesperson confirmed that Radabaugh is no longer employed by the school system and is the subject of an active investigation. "While we are limited on what we can disclose, we are deeply distressed and disheartened by these incidents," the CFBISD spokesperson said in a statement to local media. US Shocker: Former Kindergarten Teacher Becomes S*xually Involved With Teenager in Indiana, Pleads Guilty to Child Seduction.

Legal Status and Next Steps

Radabaugh was taken into custody at her Denton residence without incident by local authorities acting on behalf of Irving investigators, who hold jurisdiction over the location of the school. The Irving Police Department and school district officials have declined to provide further details regarding the allegations involving narcotics, citing the ongoing nature of the criminal probe. It is not yet publicly confirmed whether Radabaugh has retained legal counsel to represent her in the upcoming court proceedings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NBC 5 DFW), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).