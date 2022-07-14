Washington [US], July 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The US accusations that Russia is making obstacles for transporting grain from Ukraine are baseless and just an attempt to reshape the global food market, by driving Russia out of it, the Russian Embassy to the United States said.

"Our country is not hampering [grain] exports. It is the Ukrainian party that have mined the Black Se waters ... We are regarding such statements as a sign of the intensified US efforts to reshape the global agricultural market by driving Russia out of food trade," the embassy said in a statement.

Also Read | Japan Warns of Swiftly Rising COVID Cases, PM to Give News Conference – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The diplomatic mission also stressed that the US is using unilateral sanctions to block Russian trade cooperation with foreign nations and ruin the supply chains.

"As a result, the importers are facing significant difficulties with getting agricultural products," the embassy added.

Also Read | Mustafizur Rahman Appointed as Bangladesh’s Next High Commissioner to India.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that the Istanbul talks on the Ukraine grain issue produced substantive results, but more technical work is needed to materialize the progress.

"Today is an important and substantive step, a step on the way to a comprehensive agreement," Guterres said.

"In a world darkened by global crisis today, at last, we have a ray of hope. A ray of hope to ease human suffering and alleviate hunger around the world. A ray of hope to support developing countries and the most vulnerable people, a ray of hope to bring a measure of much-needed stability to the global food system," Guterres said.

The UN has been working on the deal around the clock, but more technical work will be needed to materialize the progress, the secretary general continued.

Guterres also thanked Turkey for "their outstanding efforts to convene these talks and their critical role" and Russian and Ukrainian officials for their "constructive engagement." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)