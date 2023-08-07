Orlando [US], August 7 (ANI): A gunfight at a Florida hotel between police and a holed-up suspect ended in the man’s death, just hours after he allegedly shot two officers in an earlier encounter that left them in critical condition, authorities say, CNN reported.

The suspect had an “extensive violent and criminal history", Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith said.

Police said the suspect was identified as 28-year-old Daton S. Viel in a news release on Twitter on Saturday.

The violence began at about 11 pm (local time) Friday, Smith said, when two officers were investigating a vehicle wanted in connection with a Miami homicide. During a stop, the suspect shot them, stole another car and fled with police in pursuit. A manhunt followed, CNN reported.

“After (an) extensive search, officers were able to find the suspect at the Holiday Inn in the 5900 block of Caravan Court,” Smith said.

“The SWAT team responded to the hotel at 6 am and was able to safely evacuate the hotel,” he added.

The suspect barricaded himself in a room, according to authorities. Police made several attempts to get him to surrender, but the suspect refused, CNN reported.

“At 8:58, the suspect shot at our SWAT officers multiple times. SWAT officers returned fire striking the suspect,” Smith said, adding, “The suspect is now deceased.”

Earlier Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted, “Our brave men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect. The perpetrator must face harsh justice.”

“This is a sad day for our department,” Smith said earlier in reference to the two officers shot. (ANI)

