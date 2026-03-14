Washington DC [US], March 14 (ANI): The United States is sending an amphibious Ready Group (ARG) led by the USS Tripoli and around 2,500 Marines to West Asia as tensions rise near the Strait of Hormuz following recent attacks linked to Iran, Fox News, citing a defence official, said.

According to the report, the Pentagon is deploying the USS Tripoli ARG, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), part of its own strike group.

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The ship is currently based in Japan and is expected to reach the US Central Command's (USCENTCOM) Area of Responsibility (AOR), West Asia, within one to two weeks.

The Marines will join a large American military presence already in the region. According to New York Times, more than 50,000 US troops are currently operating across West Asia.

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US Pentagon's want for this new deployment comes amid increasing tensions in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's recent attacks near the waterway have disrupted maritime traffic through one of the world's most important energy routes.

The Strait of Hormuz is considered one of the most strategically important waterways in the world. It connects the Persian Gulf with the northern Arabian Sea and is a key route for global energy supplies.

Iran's southern coastline runs along the strait. Ships passing through the waterway are often contacted by Iranian authorities through maritime radio communications when they enter or exit the Gulf.

The Strait handles a major share of global oil transport. Around one-fifth of the world's oil passes through the route on large commercial tankers.

Recent security concerns have already affected oil shipments in the region. Tanker traffic slowed after strikes carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran in later part of February.

The USS Tripoli is part of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group operating under the US Seventh Fleet. The group includes the USS Tripoli amphibious assault ship, the guided missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls and the destroyer USS Rafael Peralta, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The USS Tripoli is one of the largest amphibious assault ships in the US Navy. Nearly the size of an aircraft carrier, the ship can carry dozens of helicopters, MV-22 Osprey aircraft and F-35B Joint Strike Fighter jets, along with more than 1,700 Marines and their equipment.

Amphibious ships like the USS Tripoli are designed to operate close to shore and support amphibious operations. They can deploy landing craft and aircraft to move troops and equipment from sea to land, as per the US Navy.

As the regional conflict enters its second week with ongoing exchanges of projectiles, the US President had earlier labelled Tehran's leadership as "deranged scumbags".

He had also said that it would be a "great honour" for him to eliminate them. President Trump had also asserted that Washington is conducting operations to "destroy the terrorist regime of Iran" through military means. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)