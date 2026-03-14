Mumbai, March 14: The global technology and streaming sectors are witnessing a fresh wave of workforce reductions as 2026 progresses. Major corporations, including Meta and Netflix, have initiated significant job cuts as part of broader internal reorganisations aimed at prioritising artificial intelligence and streamlining product divisions.

The trend has seen over 45,000 tech employees lose their positions worldwide since the start of the year. Industry analysts suggest that these reductions are not necessarily a sign of financial distress, but rather a strategic reallocation of resources. Many firms are currently redirecting capital from traditional departments into AI development and automated infrastructure. Meta Layoffs 2026: Mark Zuckerberg-Led Tech Giant Plans 20% Global Job Cuts Amid Mounting AI Infrastructure Costs.

Meta Layoffs

Meta has reportedly prepared for further job cuts within its Reality Labs division, the unit responsible for its metaverse and virtual reality projects. According to recent reports, the company may reduce this specific workforce by up to 10%, impacting approximately 1,500 employees. This follows a high-stakes internal meeting where executives emphasised a shift toward "Superintelligence Labs" and AI-powered wearables.

The move comes as Reality Labs has recorded significant operating losses, prompting the Menlo Park-based firm to trim budgets for hardware projects that have seen slower consumer adoption. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has indicated that the company is "raising the bar on performance" while funneling billions into chasing lead roles in the global AI race.

Netflix Layoffs

Streaming giant Netflix has also confirmed layoffs affecting its global product team. The job cuts primarily impact the creative studio unit, which includes designers and producers responsible for marketing materials such as in-app trailers and live-experience content. While the exact number of affected staff has not been disclosed, sources suggest several dozen positions were eliminated.

The restructuring follows a series of leadership shifts, including the promotion of Elizabeth Stone to Chief Product and Technology Officer. Netflix officials stated that the layoffs were not performance-related but were instead part of a move to simplify the company’s internal hierarchy and improve operational efficiency across its international markets.

Tech Layoffs 2026 Across Industries

Other major players have followed similar paths in early 2026. Amazon announced the elimination of roughly 16,000 corporate roles in January, targeting its robotics and cloud divisions. Upcoming Layoffs in 2026: The New List of Safe vs Unsafe Jobs.

Amazon: Cutting 16,000 roles to streamline cloud and robotics.

Oracle: Reports suggest potential cuts of up to 18% of its global workforce to fund AI data centres.

Atlassian: Reducing headcount by 10% to reshape the organisation around AI-native workflows.

Heineken and UPS: Cutting 6,000 and 30,000 jobs respectively due to shifting global demand and automation.

Similarly, fintech provider Block, led by Jack Dorsey, slashed its workforce by 40% to embed AI tools across its Square and Cash App operations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).