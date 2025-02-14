Visuals of front pages of US newspapers for PM Modi's US visit (Photo: X@USISPForum)

Washington DC [US], February 14 (ANI): In a special gesture, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), celebrated the India-US partnership on the front pages of top US newspapers ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with President Donald Trump.

"US-India Two Great Nations, One Unbreakable Bond! USISPF is delighted to welcome PM @narendramodi to Washington, D.C., for meeting with President @realDonaldTrump. The meeting of the two leaders reinforces the strength of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership. Grateful to our sponsors for their unwavering support in deepening economic and strategic ties!" a post by the USISPF stated.

"Celebrating this partnership in today's @WSJ and @washingtonpost's Edition (02.13.2025)," it added.

The front pages of Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post had a grand advertisement showcasing PM Modi and Trump together, with caption reading, "Two Great Nations, One Unbreakable Bond".

The advertisement also had two quotes of PM Modi and President Trump on India-US ties.

"It is your faith in the strength of a free society, your confidence in your people, your trust in your own citizens, and your respect for the dignity of every person that makes the United States and India such a natural, beautiful, enduring friendship," Trump stated.

"As two democracies, that are world's largest and oldest, we are natural partners. The progress that has taken place. The progress that has taken place in our relations, the new momentum that has been created, has been hard to even imagine a few decades ago," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to the US, is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump at the White House later in the day.

Notably, this is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term.PM Modi arrived in the US for a two-day visit at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials welcomed him at the airport.

Upon arrival in the US, PM Modi said that he looked forward to meeting with US President Donald Trump and building upon the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

In his departure statement, ahead of his US visit PM Modi noted that the visit will be an opportunity to build on the successes of collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen the partnership between the two nations. (ANI)

