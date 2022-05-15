Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 15 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday visited the UAE and offered condolences on behalf of the Government of India on the demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The Vice President arrived here in Abu Dhabi at noon today, went to Mushrif Palace and offered his condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, newly-elected President of the UAE, the royal family and the entire leadership of the UAE, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed.

"Vice President conveyed the condolences of President Shri Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and reiterated that India and its people stand by the UAE at this difficult time," the MEA statement read.

Vice President fondly recalled that under the leadership of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, India-UAE ties prospered greatly to the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries and also that Sheikh Khalifa took exceptional care of the large Indian community in UAE, who held him in the high esteem, the statement further said.

Earlier, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar visited the UAE Embassy in New Delhi on May 14 to convey India's condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning on Saturday.

Vice President Naidu also conveyed his best wishes to Sheikh Mohamed on being elected as the third President of the UAE. Vice President said that under his care and leadership, the two countries will continue to take forward their historic and comprehensive strategic relationship in new and diverse areas.

Vice President Naidu was accompanied by the Ambassador of India to the UAE, Secretary to the Vice President, Joint Secretary (Gulf) and other senior officials of the Government of India.

The Federal Supreme Council of the UAE convened on Saturday to elect Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the new President, who will hold office for a five-year term before being eligible for re-election.

PM Modi extended his regards to the ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon being elected as the President of the UAE while expressing confidence that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries would continue to grow in future. (ANI)

