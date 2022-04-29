Washington [US], April 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States hopes that Mexico will join the opposition to Russia on the issue of Ukraine - a matter that will be discussed between the leaders of the two countries later on Friday, a senior Biden administration official said.

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador later in the day. The two presidents will discuss the Ninth Summit of the Americas, which will be held in California in June as well as migration, economic development and regional security.

"We respect the Mexican leadership at the United Nations and [want] to see [Mexico] join us in imposing cost on the Kremlin in what it is doing in its brutal war on Ukraine," the official said.

Last week, the Organization of American States (OAS) voted 25 to zero to suspend Russia's status as a permanent observer at the organization . A total of eight countries, including Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, abstained from the vote. (ANI/Sputnik)

