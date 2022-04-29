Traffic was stopped for many hours on Wednesday morning when a tractor-trailer flipped and spilled thousands of pounds of chicken nuggets onto the roadway in United States, according to multiple reports.

According to the Sellersville Volunteer Fire Department, the collision spilt 18,000 kg of chicken nuggets onto the road. The Sellersville Volunteer Fire Department even took Facebook to post about the same incident.

The fire department, while sharing the pictures on Facebook said, "At 6:26 AM, SFD volunteers were alerted to a one vehicle accident in the southbound lanes of the Sellersville Bypass, just north of the Telford exit. Chief and Assistant 27 arrived to find a tractor trailer that had partially left the roadway, with the contents of the trailer spilled onto the highway and shoulder."

"Crews confirmed the driver was out of the vehicle and were able to secure the hazards associated with the crash," the fire department further said.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash, according to the fire department. The roadway has reopened, but was closed for several hours.

"Crews remained on the scene for hours to clean up all that chicken," according to media reports.

Some reports has indicated that the driver had apparently lost control of the trailer. Fortunately, the driver didn’t sustain any injuries.

