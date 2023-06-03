Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Mount Rainier National Park (US), Jun 3 (AP) A Washington state man who was trying to summit Mount Rainier this week collapsed and died near the top of the mountain in the national park, officials said.

National Park Service officials said Friday that Brian Harper, of Bremerton, collapsed about 7.30 am Wednesday near the top of the 4,402-metre mountain while on a guided climb led by Alpine Ascents International.

Also Read | Pride Month 2023: What Is 2S in the 2SLGBTQIA+? Know All About the Acronym and Its Transformation.

Guides could not detect a pulse and CPR on the 41-year-old was unsuccessful, officials said.

Climbing guides with Alpine Ascents and Rainier Mountaineering worked with National Park Service climbing and aviation rangers to bring Harper's body down from the summit.

Also Read | American Indian Citizenship Day 2023 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day Observed in the US.

Weather conditions were "finally favourable" for a park helicopter to complete the mission around 10.30 am Thursday, an official said.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)