Pride Month 2023 will be celebrated from June 1. This annual observance is a remembrance of the people of the LGBTQAI+ community that is focused on remembering and honouring the challenges that millions of people of the LGBT+ community have gone through and the activism that has led them to build a more inclusive and accepting community. However, as we celebrate Pride 2023, it is important to educate oneself about what the community stands for, any new acronyms and more. Many are therefore questioning what 2SLGBTQIA+ is and trying to understand what 2SLGBTQIA+ stands for, the meaning of this acronym and how it changes, redefines or reflects on the overall community.

What Is 2SLGBTQIA+?

2SLGBTQIA+ is an acronym that stands for Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and/or Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual. The plus sign or + in the tag is believed to represent the countless affirmative ways in which people choose to self-identify.

The Shift From LGBTQ+ to 2SLGBTQIA+

For the longest time, the pride community was known by various different names. From being referred to as Gay to including transgender, lesbians and bi people to form the most commonly known acronym of LGBT - and finally adding queer that, made it the LGBTQ or LGBTQ+ community, the name has been evolving. The most recent evolution of the acronym is 2SLGBTQIA+, which includes the community and the various shades of sexualities and preferences that those in the queer community have.

What Is the 2S in the 2SLGBTQIA+?

While LGBTQIIA+ was still widely known, adding 2S to this acronym has raised the curiosity to learn about its meaning for various allies. The 2S stands for Two-Spirit, a term proposed and affirmed by consensus at the 3rd Annual Native American Gay and Lesbian Gathering in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in 1990.

As we prepare to celebrate Pride Month 2023, we hope that you take the time out to educate yourself on the importance of Pride, the need to use the correct terminology and also to kindly educate the misinformed about the right way of addressing these topics. It is also important to know that compassion is key to all these difficult conversations. Since the community is ever-evolving, people are bound to be slow/fast in evolving with time and need to be dealt with kindness. Happy Pride!

