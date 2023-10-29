Rome [Italy], October 29 (ANI): United Nations World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain on Saturday said that they lost contact with its teams in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Taking to X, Cindy McCain stated, "We have lost contact with our teams in #Gaza. The silence is deafening. As conflict rages on, I am extremely worried for the safety of all humanitarian workers and civilians. We are at a tipping point. Humanity must prevail."

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Military Preparing for Massive Ground Incursion Into Gaza With Early Raids, Says Report.

This comes at a time when Israel continues its ground operations in Gaza. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday said that the IDF has stepped up its operations in Gaza and the fight will continue until they get any new orders, reported Israeli-based i24NEWS.

"I've now completed the daily situation assessment. I have summarized the directions of action regarding the main efforts, the military effort, the effort to free the hostages, the civilian effort, and the humanitarian effort," he said.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine War: IDF Neutralises Several Rockets Fired at Tel Aviv by Hamas.

He further said that the Israeli military attacked terrorist operatives, adding, "We attacked above ground and below ground. We attacked terrorist operatives. And at all levels, in all places. The instructions to the forces are clear. The operation will continue until new orders are given."

Emphasizing that Israeli Defence Forces passed a stage in the war tonight, Gallant said that the grounding guards are shaken, reported i24 NEWS."

In the other sectors, we are preparing to protect the civilians of Israel to maintain their safety. We do this in the north, in the centre, and everywhere else. And we begin this broadcast by heading down south," he added.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces has issued an advisory for Gaza residents, warning them to relocate south "immediately", saying that the window "to act" is closing as Israel continues to expand its operations in Gaza.

In a video posted on social media platform X, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, IDF Spokesman, has urged the residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily relocate south and added that moving back to northern Gaza will be possible once the intense hostilities end.

He said, "Attention. Citizens of Gaza, listen carefully. This is an urgent military advisory from the Israel Defense Forces. For your immediate safety, we urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily relocate south. Let me repeat. We urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to locate south immediately. This is a temporary measure. Moving back to northern Gaza will be possible once the intense hostilities end."

"Hamas puts your life in danger by placing weapons and forces within civilians in Gaza, including schools, mosques and hospitals," he warned the residents, as he spoke.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday met representatives of families whose loved ones have been held captive in Gaza. After meeting them, Netanyahu said that Israel "will exercise exhaust every possibility" to bring about their return.

He told the families that freeing the hostages was a chief goal of the war. He said, "The key is the level of pressure." Netanyahu said, "The greater the pressure, the greater the chances [of freeing the captives]." He also told them that there was no avoiding a major ground incursion, including to ratchet up pressure on Hamas.

On Friday, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that WHO has lost touch with its staff, health facilities, health workers, and the rest of its humanitarian partners on the ground in Gaza. He called for immediate protection of all civilians and full humanitarian access.

Taking to X, Ghebreyesus stated, "We have lost touch with our staff in Gaza, with health facilities, health workers and the rest of our humanitarian partners on the ground. This siege makes me gravely concerned for their safety and the immediate health risks to vulnerable patients. We urge immediate protection of all civilians and full humanitarian access."

Similarly, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said UNICEF lost touch with its colleagues in Gaza. Taking to X, Russell stated, "We have lost touch with our colleagues in Gaza. I'm extremely concerned about their safety and another night of unspeakable horror for 1M children in #Gaza. All humanitarians and the children and families they serve MUST be protected."

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is facing a "total collapse with unimaginable consequences for more than 2 million civilians."

In a post shared on X, Guterres stated, "The humanitarian system in Gaza is facing a total collapse with unimaginable consequences for more than 2 million civilians. Needs are growing ever more critical & colossal. Food, water, medicine & fuel must be allowed to reach all civilians swiftly, safely & at scale."

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties, The Times of Israel reported. At least 7,326 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. More than 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)