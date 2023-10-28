Tel Aviv, October 28: The Hamas fired several rockets targeting Tel Aviv on Saturday, the day of Shabbat, Judaism's day of rest on the seventh day of the week. The rockets were neutralised by the iron dome missile interceptors of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Meanwhile, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari told mediapersons that it has entered Gaza.

Israel's Defence Minister, Yuav Gallant, said that the earth shook in Gaza 'last night', hinting at the ground assault of the IDF. Israel-Palestine War: Hamas Used Shifa Hospital in Gaza for Terror Activities, Says IDF.

Meanwhile, the War Cabinet of Israel comprising Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yuav Gallant and former chief of Israel's armed forces Benny Gantz have met and discussed the operational activities of the IDF as well as the humanitarian situation.

