New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reaffirmed India's commitment to fighting terrorism, stating that India stands firm and resolute in its collective fight against this threat in the backdrop of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism about strengthening ties with Central Asia, following the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue and posted on X, "Delighted to meet with the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. India deeply cherishes its historical ties with the countries of Central Asia. Look forward to working together to further deepen our cooperation in trade, connectivity, energy, fintech, food security and health for mutual progress and prosperity. We stand firm and resolute in our collective fight against terrorism."

India hosted the 4th edition of the India-Central Asia Dialogue on Friday in New Delhi, reaffirming its growing commitment to a comprehensive regional partnership across security, connectivity, economic cooperation, and people-to-people ties. The meeting, chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, saw the participation of Foreign Ministers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, and produced a detailed Joint Statement setting the tone for the next phase of India-Central Asia strategic engagement.

The Ministers began by reaffirming the deep civilizational, cultural, and historical linkages between India and Central Asian countries, while underscoring their collective resolve to build a forward-looking, enduring partnership. The Dialogue was praised as a key platform for addressing common challenges, strengthening multifaceted cooperation, and harnessing untapped potential to advance shared interests, including peace, security, and sustainable growth in the region.

The Joint Statement recorded satisfaction at the progress made since the first India-Central Asia Summit in January 2022, noting advances across sectors. A key area of focus was enhancing trade and investment, with Ministers acknowledging the current levels and calling for expanded efforts in high-potential areas such as pharmaceuticals, IT, agriculture, energy, textiles, and gems and jewellery. Strengthening financial connectivity through digital payment systems, interbank relations, and trade in national currencies was emphasised, with both sides expressing interest in establishing a Joint Working Group to deepen banking and financial ties.

Connectivity featured prominently, with strong endorsement of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). India reiterated its support for the membership of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in INSTC, and Kazakhstan was lauded for its work on developing its eastern corridor. Chabahar Port also received attention, as the Ministers welcomed continued engagement and simplification of goods transit procedures, including greater use of the TIR Carnet system. India welcomed Central Asian interest in the Shahid Beheshti Terminal at Chabahar as a key trade route to India and beyond.

The Ministers welcomed the contributions of the India-Central Asia Business Council (ICABC) in fostering business linkages and investment opportunities. Acknowledging India's ITEC Programme, the Central Asian countries appreciated its role in capacity building, particularly in IT and English language training, and India agreed to broaden its scope to cover additional areas of mutual interest.

Expanding technology cooperation was a major theme, with both sides agreeing to promote partnerships in science, space, innovation, and digital infrastructure. Central Asian countries noted India Stack's role in digital transformation, and India agreed to assist in developing Digital Public Infrastructure in the region. The Ministers also agreed to launch an India-Central Asia Digital Partnership Forum, with Uzbekistan offering to host the first meeting.

In areas of development partnership, the Ministers stressed joint collaboration in healthcare, food and energy security, public health, and digital innovation. The sides committed to deepening cooperation in healthcare infrastructure, medical tourism, traditional medicine, and UHC models, with the possibility of creating a Joint Working Group on health, the press release stated.

Mineral exploration also featured in the talks, with renewed focus on rare earth and critical minerals. Building on the first India-Central Asia Rare Earth Forum in 2024, the Ministers called for holding its second edition soon and encouraged delegation exchanges to explore new areas of cooperation.

India's recent capacity building initiatives, such as training programmes on Drug Law Enforcement and Countering Terror Financing, were acknowledged as important steps. The Ministers agreed to continue these exchanges under the banner of South-South cooperation and welcomed collaboration with India's Global South Centre of Excellence "DAKSHIN."

Cultural ties were also emphasised. Noting longstanding civilisational connections, the Ministers agreed to further strengthen cultural, educational, and humanitarian cooperation. Tajikistan offered to host the second meeting of the India-Central Asia Culture Ministers. Indian Cultural Centres were praised for enhancing cultural diplomacy and bilateral understanding.

Security issues were addressed with strong emphasis on coordinated efforts to combat terrorism. The Ministers unequivocally condemned the 22 April terrorist attack in Pahalgam, reaffirming their collective stand against terrorism in all forms and calling for accountability of perpetrators, organisers, and sponsors. They stressed that cross-border terrorism, safe havens, terror financing, radical ideology, and cyber misuse must be addressed, and reiterated the urgency of adopting the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. Full implementation of UNSC resolutions, the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, and FATF standards was also highlighted. In this regard, regular consultations among National Security Councils were supported, with the next round to be held in Kyrgyz Republic.

The Joint Statement further noted multilateral synergies. The Ministers welcomed the designation of 2025 as the "International Year of Peace and Trust" and the upcoming International Forum of Peace and Trust in Ashgabat. They also praised the First High-Level Conference on Glaciers' Preservation held in Dushanbe. They expressed interest in advancing mountain development under the "Five-Year Action Plan" from the 77th UN General Assembly. The MEA stated in the press release that the Second Global Mountain Summit "Bishkek+25" in 2027 was acknowledged as an important next step.

Ministers expressed strong support for the SCO's role in regional security and people-to-people engagement. They praised the Council of SCO Heads of State meetings hosted in Astana (2024) and India (2023), reaffirming Central Asia's centrality in the SCO and India's active participation. India, in turn, invited Central Asian countries to join key multilateral initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), as mechanisms for sustainable and inclusive growth.

The Central Asian countries reaffirmed their support for India's bid for permanent membership in a reformed and expanded UN Security Council. Afghanistan was also discussed, with shared emphasis on a peaceful, terror-free, and drug-free Afghanistan and commitment to close coordination on related issues.

The integration of the Termez logistics hub into the UNHCR global stockpile network and Kazakhstan's initiative to establish a UN SDG Hub in Almaty were welcomed, highlighting regional humanitarian and development efforts. Youth diplomacy was also recognised, with support for continued student exchanges and emphasis on student welfare in both regions, as per the MEA press release.

Concluding the Dialogue, the Ministers agreed to deepen cooperation across all shared priorities and prepare for the second India-Central Asia Summit later in 2025. They also agreed to hold the 5th India-Central Asia Dialogue in 2026 and thanked the Indian side for its warm hospitality and productive chairmanship. (ANI)

