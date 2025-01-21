Davos, Jan 21 (PTI) As re-releasing of movies has emerged as a new trend and draws audience, actor-entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi says he will be the first one to reach the theatre if his 2002 hit Saathiya is released again.

Several movies in the recent past have come back to theatres, some regaining their old glory while some others have done a lot better than their first innings.

Oberoi made a hit debut with Ram Gopal Verma's gangster flick Company in 2002, but caught a lot more attention with Rani Mukherjee co-starrer romantic-drama Saathiya, which was released the same year and was directed by Shaad Ali.

Speaking to PTI here on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Oberoi said he recently met legendary lyricist and writer Gulzar and told him that it was only because of his songs that people still associate and remember Vivek Oberoi the most for Saathiya.

"Those songs are timeless and wherever I go, people ask me about Saathiya," he said.

Asked whether a new season of his hit cricket web series 'Inside Edge' should be expected by the audience sometime soon, he said the makers and director should be asked that question.

Oberoi said he got a lot of love as an actor and he will be always grateful to the audience and his fans for their love.

He said his focus now is to enjoy his work, while he is also devoting a lot of time for his entrepreneurship.

He also said that films can play a big role in international collaborations.

Oberoi said he is investing in several new-age sectors such as AI and drones and he is upbeat about growth of these areas, while real estate remains a traditional focus area as well.

He was speaking at Maharashtra pavilion here after meeting Devendra Fadnavis.

Oberoi was here for the Web3 Investor Gathering where he was scheduled to discuss how Web3 is transforming capital markets, from tokenization to DeFi (decentralisation finance).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)