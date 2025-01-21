Mumbai, January 21: US President-elect Donald Trump took oath as the 47th President of the United States of America on Monday, January 20. With Donald Trump assuming office, the debate over possible changes to H-1B visas has also gained momentum. While several fear that the new administration of President Donald Trump could introduce stricter regulations on foreign workers especially Indian techies seeking H-1B visas, others including X CEO Elon Musk have favoured the programme.

What Is H-1B Visa?

It must be noted that during his first term as US President, Donald Trump had implemented several policies that prioritised American workers over foreign talent. The H-1B visa enables US-based companies to employ foreign workers in specialised fields requiring advanced technical or theoretical expertise. It has been an important pathway for Indian professionals in seeking jobs in the United States in industries such as IT, artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity. So, are H-1B visa rules going to impact Indians especially tech professionals? H1B Visa Row: US President-Elect Donald Trump Appears To Side With Elon Musk, Tech Allies in Debate Over Immigration Visas Roiling His Supporters.

Revisions in H-1B Visa Programme Helpful for Indian Citizens

As of today, January 21, 2025, significant changes have been made to the H-1B visa programme to enhance fairness, transparency and efficiency while hiring foreign talent in the United States. The changes have been helpful to Indian citizens including techies who accounted for 72.3 per cent of the 3,86,000 H-1B visas granted in 2023. A data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) also reveals that Indian-origin companies accounted for 24,766 visa out of 130,000 H-1B visas issued between April and September 2024.

Indian tech workers alone account for majority of the US tech industry with professionals from India taking executive roles at firms including Apple, Microsoft, and Google. In addition to this, Indian tech companies such as Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) continue to remain major contributors to the figure of techies holding H-1B visas.

Elon Musk Supports H-1B Visa Programme

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has come out in defence of the H-1B visa programme. Musk has also promised to "go to war" over the same after few supporters of Donald Trump criticised the president's appointment of Indian-American entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as a senior policy advisor for artificial intelligence. He has also called for changes to ensure that the system benefits the US economy while attracting top-tier talent. Last month, Musk proposed raising the minimum salary of H-1B holders and even introducing annual fees.

Donald Trump Favours H-1B Visa Programme While Allies Demand Curb on Immigration

On the other hand, Donald Trump's allies in the Republican Party want the US President to bring a curb on the overall immigration levels. Former White House strategist Steve Bannon has dismissed the H-1B programme as a "scam". Amid all of this, US President Donald Trump said that he favours the programme. "I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I've been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It's a great programme," Trump told the New York Post. H1B Visa Row: Divide in Donald Trump’s Camp As Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy Face Backlash After Advocating Visas Program for ‘Skilled’ Workers.

While the revisions will not only help to prevent misuse of the H-1B programme, it would also helpful for Indian techies who are seeking work in US. Having said that, Indian H-1B visa holders are exercising caution as they recall the increased scrutiny under Trump's first administration.

