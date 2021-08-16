United Nations, Aug 16 (PTI) Russia will interact with the Taliban "irrespective of the evolving situation and their specific actions" in Afghanistan, Moscow's envoy to the UN said on Monday, asserting that the militant group has already sought to bring public order and confirmed security guarantees for civilians and for the foreign diplomatic mission staff.

"According to our report, the Taliban has already sought to bring public order and have also confirmed security guarantees for civilians and for the foreign diplomatic mission staff," Russia's Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan, convened for the second time in just over 10 days under India's current UNSC Presidency for August.

"We trust that in the current circumstances, the security of diplomatic staff and the UN presence in Afghanistan will be insured and their institutions will enjoy immunity," he said.

"As regards our future official steps, official steps regarding the Taliban, we will interact with them, irrespective of the evolving situation, and their specific actions," Nebenzia said.

The brutal war in Afghanistan reached a watershed moment on Sunday when the Taliban insurgents closed in on Kabul before entering the city and taking over the presidential palace, forcing embattled President Ashraf Ghani to join fellow citizens and foreigners to flee the country.

The Russian envoy, however, voiced concern by the ongoing presence of terrorist threats in Afghanistan, including ISIL-K (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province) whose "terrorist activities are likely to spill across Afghanistan's borders and thus will threaten the security of neighbouring countries in Central Asia."

“Terrorism is inextricably linked to the drugs problem. The deteriorating situation in Afghanistan over recent months has led to a sharp worsening in the humanitarian situation,” he said, adding that the numerous reports about the number of internally displaced persons and the flows of refugees across the country's border are of concern.

“It creates an additional burden for neighbouring states, including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Pakistan. Not to mention the risk of fighters infiltrating the region inter-alia by pretending to be refugees.”

He said Moscow is in regular contact with all five Central Asian countries, both bilaterally and through regional organisations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

"We still want to see a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan, and the subsequent stabilisation of the country and its post conflict recovery. We're convinced that an end to the years-long, bloody war and having national reconciliation would benefit all the people of Afghanistan, its regional neighbours, and the world as a whole," he said.

He said Moscow is closely following the fast changing situation in Afghanistan.

"As soon as the withdrawal of foreign forces was announced, we all heard worrying reports about an uptick in violence and the number of victims. Furthermore, we've seen major Afghan cities fall without much resistance,” he said, adding that since the last discussion in the Council, just 10 days have passed.

“However, the situation in the country of that time has changed beyond recognition. Today, all of our eyes are on Kabul, which yesterday was quickly abandoned by the country's leader, ordinary Afghans and also a part of the diplomatic corps.

"It is clear that such a sharp turn-about took everyone by surprise. This involved those who very recently made public pronouncements about the degree of military preparedness of the Afghan law enforcement structures, who were prepared and trained over the past 20 years," he said, making a reference to the US. Noting that there is no point in panicking, Nebenzia said the “main point is that a widespread bloodbath among civilians has been avoided.

“We urge all Afghan parties to refrain from hostilities and to foster a settlement peacefully.”

Nebenzia said Moscow believes that the main power players or the international community must help Afghanistan and must pool their efforts.

“And this is to assist Afghanistan achieve national reconciliation. The Troika - Russia, China and Pakistan - has been actively engaged in this. We believe that an important role could be played by Iran as well here," he said.

He noted that in the current circumstances, the Russian Embassy in Kabul is continuing to operate normally.

