Poster for the World Uyghur Congress weekly brief highlighting recent advocacy efforts and international engagement on Uyghur rights issues. (Photo: X/@UyghurCongress)

Munich [Germany], March 14 (ANI): Several developments during the week highlighted ongoing Uyghur advocacy efforts and international responses to concerns over China's policies toward ethnic minorities, according to the latest weekly update from the World Uyghur Congress (WUC).

The WUC condemned racist attacks targeting Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Arfiya Eri, who is of Uyghur heritage. The brief said that Chinese media platforms and accounts linked to the Chinese Communist Party reportedly circulated derogatory remarks about her background.

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Japan lodged a formal protest with China over the comments, while the WUC said the incident reflects a broader pattern of transnational repression and discrimination faced by Uyghurs.

The weekly update also referred to an interview with former Chinese Communist Party official Ma Ruilin published by CNN, in which he spoke to journalist Ivan Watson about surveillance practices used by Chinese authorities.

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He described the role of the CCP's United Front Work Department in monitoring citizens and diaspora communities and in carrying out influence operations abroad.

Meanwhile, WUC Vice President Zumretay Arkin noted growing political attention to the Uyghur issue in Japan during a recent visit to Tokyo.

Discussions are underway among lawmakers on a Japanese version of the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act, aimed at restricting imports linked to forced labour.

According to the weekly brief, in Italy, authorities expelled eight Chinese nationals over alleged surveillance and harassment linked to transnational repression targeting Chinese dissident influencer Teacher Li.

Rights groups say the move represents one of the first firm actions in Europe against such activities.

WUC Executive Committee Chair Rushan Abbas also attended the US Hostage and Wrongful Detainee Day event at the US State Department, where she highlighted the case of her sister Gulshan Abbas, who has reportedly been imprisoned in China for more than seven years.

Separately, a WUC delegation led by President Turgunjan Alawdun held meetings with members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg to discuss accountability for alleged human rights violations against Uyghurs.

The organisation also announced that the Third International Uyghur Forum will take place in Berlin from June 11 to 13, bringing together policymakers, researchers and civil society representatives to discuss global responses to the situation facing Uyghurs.

Additionally, the WUC expressed concern over China's newly adopted Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, warning that it could further institutionalise assimilation policies affecting Uyghurs, Tibetans and Mongolians. (ANI)

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