Mumbai, March 14: An explosion damaged a Jewish school in the south of Amsterdam early Saturday morning, March 14, in what city officials have described as a "deliberate and targeted attack" against the local Jewish community. The blast occurred in an upscale residential neighbourhood in the Buitenveldert district, causing limited structural damage to an exterior wall. No injuries were reported, as emergency services, including police and firefighters, arrived at the scene shortly after the detonation.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema characterised the incident as a "cowardly act of aggression," confirming that investigators have obtained CCTV footage. The video reportedly shows an individual placing an explosive device at the school before the blast. "Jewish people in Amsterdam are increasingly confronted with antisemitism," Halsema said in a statement. Amsterdam Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Warehouse Near Schiphol Airport, Video Shows Large Plume of Black Smoke.

Heightened Security After Explosion in Amsterdam nd Linked Incidents

Security at Jewish institutions across the Netherlands had already been significantly increased before Saturday’s blast. The attack follows a string of incidents targeting Jewish sites in the region:

Rotterdam: An overnight arson attack occurred at a synagogue in central Rotterdam on Friday, March 13. Police subsequently arrested four young men, aged 14 to 17, from the city of Tilburg after stopping a suspiciously driven vehicle.

An overnight arson attack occurred at a synagogue in central Rotterdam on Friday, March 13. Police subsequently arrested four young men, aged 14 to 17, from the city of Tilburg after stopping a suspiciously driven vehicle. Belgium: Earlier this week, an explosion caused a fire at a synagogue in the Belgian city of Liège.

Earlier this week, an explosion caused a fire at a synagogue in the Belgian city of Liège. Claims of Responsibility: A previously unknown group, identifying itself as the "Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right," has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Rotterdam and Liège attacks in unverified social media videos. Is Amsterdam Better Than Bengaluru? Techie Shares Non-Exhaustive List of Things That Changed in Her Quality of Life!.

Global Context and Geopolitical Tensions

Authorities are launching a large-scale investigation into whether these incidents are part of a coordinated network. While no specific motive has been confirmed for Saturday's school attack, security experts note that threats to Jewish communities worldwide have intensified in 2026. These concerns are linked to escalating regional conflict in the Middle East following recent military actions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security has expressed full support for the Jewish community, reiterating that such acts of intimidation will not be tolerated.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Guardian), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).