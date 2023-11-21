Beijing [China], November 21 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping has again reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire of all parties in the Israel-Hamas war and for the release of detained civilians.

The Chinese President's remarks came while speaking on Tuesday to a BRICS extraordinary virtual summit on the Palestinian-Israel issue.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Hostage Release Deal Likely on November 21, Say Officials.

"The conflict in Gaza is raging on into its second month...China believes that the following is urgent and imperative: First, the parties to the conflict must end hostilities and achieve a ceasefire immediately, stop all violence and attacks against civilians, release civilians held captive, and act to prevent loss of more lives and spare people from more miseries," said Xi while virtually addressing the BRICS summit.

He also emphasised on humanitarian corridors and humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Also Read | India Issues Travel Advisory for Myanmar, Asks Its Nationals in Country to Register with Embassy in Yangon.

"Second, humanitarian corridors must be kept secure and unimpeded, and more humanitarian assistance should be provided to the population in Gaza. The collective punishment of people in Gaza in the form of forced transfer or water, electricity and fuel deprivation must stop," Xi added.

"I have stressed multiple times that the ultimate way to solve the recurring conflicts between Palestine and Israel is the 'two-state solution'," Xi said, adding that without a just resolution to the Palestine question, there will be no lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

The emergency virtual summit was attended by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

South Africa chaired the virtual summit. The South African presidency said leaders of Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates were also invited to attend and speak.

In mid-October, Xi called for a ceasefire and said a two-state solution was the only way out of the Israel-Hamas conflict. At the time he said China is willing to work with Egypt and Arab nations to "promote an comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue," CNN reported citing CCTV. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)