BMW Group India Price Hike: Luxury Carmaker to Increase Prices by up to 2% Across BMW, MINI Range from July 1, 2026

New Delhi, June 8: BMW Group India on Monday announced that it will increase prices by up to 2 per cent across its entire range of BMW and MINI vehicles starting 1 July 2026, citing macroeconomic pressures including rupee depreciation and rising logistics costs. The company said the price revision will apply to both locally produced models and completely built-up (CBU) units sold in the Indian market. Locally manufactured vehicles include popular models such as the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, 7 Series, X1, X3, X5, X7, M340i and the iX1 Long Wheelbase.

Among the CBU offerings, BMW’s portfolio includes performance and electric models such as the i5 M60, i7, i7 M70, iX, M440i Convertible, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M5 and XM, all of which will also see the price adjustment. Announcing the decision, Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said the company’s strong demand and premium positioning in India’s luxury car segment allow it to maintain consistent growth, but cost pressures are necessitating the revision. Tata Motors To Continue EV and Hydrogen Investments for Commercial Vehicles; N Chandrasekaran Eyes Profitable Growth.

“Our robust demand and exceptional product range allow BMW Group India to consistently set new benchmarks in the luxury mobility space,” he said. He said the adjustment is aimed at preserving premium standards while ensuring uninterrupted delivery of engineering quality and customer service expectations. “This adjustment ensures the uninterrupted delivery of the superior engineering and world-class care our buyers expect,” he added. Nissan Motor India To Expand SUV Portfolio With Upcoming Tekton Launch in July 2026 and New D-Segment Flagship in 2027.

BMW Group India also highlighted its financial services arm, which offers customised financing solutions including flexible EMIs, reduced interest rates on select models, assured buy-back options and end-of-term flexibility through its BMW Smart Finance programme. “BMW Smart Finance offering includes attractive monthly instalments, reduced rate of interest for selective models, assured buy-back options and flexible end-of-term opportunities among other benefits,” the luxury carmaker said.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).