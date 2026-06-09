In a significant push towards sustainable mobility and future-ready urban planning, the Haryana government has made electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure a mandatory component for all new and renovated residential and commercial buildings. The Town and Country Planning Department (TCPD) officially notified the amendments to the Haryana Building Code 2017 on June 5, 2026, marking a pivotal step in strengthening the state's EV ecosystem.

The new regulations apply to projects with parking facilities for at least 10 cars and aim to embed EV charging support directly into the state’s construction framework, rather than relying on later retrofitting. This proactive approach underscores Haryana's commitment to facilitating the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, addressing one of the primary concerns for potential EV buyers: convenient access to charging. Maruti Suzuki India Starts Commercial Production at Kharkhoda Facility in Haryana With Annual Production Capacity of 2,50,000 Units.

Key Provisions of the Amendment

The amended Haryana Building Code introduces specific requirements for different building categories, ensuring comprehensive EV readiness. For non-residential developments, including shopping complexes, malls, hotels, and office spaces with parking for at least 10 cars, developers must now provide a minimum of one EV charging spot for every three parking slots. Crucially, all parking bays in these projects must be 100% EV-ready, equipped with necessary conduits and supporting infrastructure for future charger deployment.

Similarly, residential developments, encompassing group housing societies, cooperative housing projects, and residential complexes managed by Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), with parking for at least 10 vehicles, are now mandated to include at least one EV charging spot for every five parking spaces. These residential projects must also ensure that their entire parking infrastructure is 100% EV-ready.

Incentivising Developers and Ensuring Safety

To encourage developers, the Haryana government has clarified that the electric vehicle charging infrastructure will be exempt from Floor Area Ratio (FAR) calculations. This exemption is designed to incentivise the integration of charging facilities without negatively impacting project economics or built-up area.

The amendment also addresses safety concerns by permitting the installation of EV charging stations in basement and stilt parking areas. However, such installations are strictly subject to adherence to suitable fire safety and electrical safety norms, requiring certification from the Fire Department. Furthermore, developers will be required to disclose the allocation of EV charging spots when submitting applications for Occupation Certificates, ensuring transparency and compliance from the planning stage. E-Bike Battery Blast in Haryana: 55-Year-Old Dies After Electric Scooter Battery Explodes While Charging in Narnaul.

For residents in existing buildings, the new rules offer flexibility. Individual allottees are permitted to install EV charging facilities in their designated parking spaces, provided they comply with prescribed electrical and fire safety standards and obtain necessary approvals from both the Fire Department and the concerned power distribution company (DISCOM).

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Haryana TCPD). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).