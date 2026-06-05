Honda 0 Alpha SUV Price, Specifications and Features; Everything to Expect Before 2026 Launch

The Indian automotive landscape is set to witness a significant electric vehicle (EV) entrant with the impending arrival of the Honda 0 Alpha SUV. Unveiled as a prototype at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, this compact electric SUV is now undergoing rigorous nationwide road testing in India, signaling its readiness for a market debut expected in March 2027. India will be a key market and manufacturing hub for the Honda 0 Alpha, with units also slated for export to other international markets.

Distinguished as the 'gateway model' for Honda's innovative 0 Series, the 0 Alpha (stylized as 0 α) embodies the brand's 'Thin, Light, and Wise' development approach. This strategy focuses on achieving a low, wide stance with minimalist surfaces, promising an attractive design combined with enhanced efficiency. Notably, while the larger Honda 0 Saloon and 0 SUV concepts were reportedly cancelled for production, the 0 Alpha remains firmly on track for India and Japan. Hyundai Motor India Faces Temporary Production Disruption Following Fire at Supplier Facility in Tamil Nadu.

Honda 0 Alpha SUV Specifications and Features

The Honda 0 Alpha SUV is expected to boast a compelling set of specifications and cutting-edge features. In terms of design, the compact SUV features an integrated front end with headlamps, an illuminated Honda emblem, and connected Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). The rear is characterized by a distinctive U-shaped lighting signature. Observations during testing reveal a hexagonal steering wheel with paddle shifters for regenerative braking control. The charge port is anticipated to be integrated into the front end, while rear door handles are cleverly hidden by the C-pillar for a sleek profile. The prototype rides on dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels.

Dimensionally, the 0 Alpha is confirmed to feature a wheelbase 100mm longer than the Honda Elevate (which has a 2650mm wheelbase), with a track length wider by approximately 20mm, suggesting a spacious cabin. Inside, a flat floor design is expected to contribute to generous legroom and overall occupant comfort. The cabin is projected to be a hub of technology, featuring a large, ultra-responsive touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A fully digital instrument cluster, an augmented reality head-up display, ambient lighting, and a premium sound system are also anticipated. Safety is a priority, with expectations of six standard airbags and Level 2 Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, and a 360-degree camera system.

Underpinning the 0 Alpha will be a new EV-only platform. While official powertrain details are yet to be fully disclosed, it is expected to feature a single-motor, front-wheel-drive configuration at launch. Battery capacities are rumoured to range from 50-75 kWh (including LFP options), or 60kWh or 70kWh packs, targeting an impressive real-world range of 400 to 500 kilometres on a single charge. Fast-charging capabilities are also expected, enabling an 80% recharge from 15% in under 15 minutes. Hyundai Designates Tamil Nadu as EV Hub, Mass-Market Electric Vehicle Launch Confirmed by 2026.

Honda 0 Alpha SUV Expected Price

The Honda 0 Alpha SUV is expected to be positioned competitively in the burgeoning Indian EV market. While official pricing will be revealed closer to launch, industry estimates suggest an ex-showroom price range between Rs. 17.00 Lakh and Rs. 22.00 Lakh. Variants and colour options are yet to be announced, but the SUV is expected to attract buyers seeking a modern, feature-rich electric compact SUV from a trusted brand like Honda. Bookings are anticipated to commence closer to the official launch date in early 2027.

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