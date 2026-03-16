New Delhi, March 16: Honda Cars India has officially commenced pan-India public road testing for its highly anticipated electric SUV, the Honda 0 Alpha. This milestone signals the start of real-world verification trials for the manufacturer’s first battery electric vehicle specifically designed for the Indian market, as the company works towards a planned commercial introduction in the 2026–27 financial year.

The prototype, which was first showcased as a concept at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, is being subjected to rigorous evaluation across diverse environments. Honda engineers are testing the vehicle on highways, congested city streets and challenging terrains to ensure its performance, durability and reliability meet the unique demands of local driving conditions. Audi SQ8 Launch in India on March 17; Bookings Open.

Honda 0 Alpha: Everything to Expect

Beyond basic handling and ride comfort, the testing programme includes assessments of the SUV’s efficiency and charging performance across various infrastructure types found in India. The vehicle will also undergo stress testing in extreme weather, specifically targeting performance stability during India’s intense summer heat and monsoon seasons.

This development serves as a strong indicator of Honda’s commitment to the Indian electric vehicle sector. Despite recent global shifts, which saw Honda cancel three electric models originally planned for North America, the company has reaffirmed that the 0 Alpha remains a central pillar of its future product strategy.

The Honda 0 Alpha is being developed with a strong focus on localisation. The production-spec SUV is scheduled to be manufactured at Honda’s facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan, following a planned investment of approximately INR 12 billion. This site is intended to serve as a critical hub not only for domestic sales but also for exports to international markets, including Japan. Hyundai Venue Diesel Automatic Variant Price, Specifications and Features.

While technical specifications remain officially unconfirmed, the production model is expected to be built on a dedicated electric platform. Based on the concept’s development philosophy, prioritising a “Thin, Light, and Wise” approach, industry reports suggest the vehicle may offer competitive battery options in the 65 kWh to 75 kWh range, targeting a significant driving range per charge to rival other established mid-size electric SUVs in the country.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 08:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).