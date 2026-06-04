Hyundai Designates Tamil Nadu as EV Hub, Mass-Market Electric Vehicle Launch Confirmed by 2026

Hyundai Motor India Limited has formally announced a significant expansion of its manufacturing strategy in Tamil Nadu, designating the state as its primary electric vehicle (EV) hub for the country. As part of this commitment, the company has confirmed plans to launch two new models from its Chennai facility, with one of these being Hyundai's first dedicated mass-market electric vehicle for the Indian market, slated for release before the end of 2026.

While the specific identities of the two upcoming vehicles remain officially undisclosed, industry analysts anticipate that the lineup will likely include a compact electric SUV alongside a new-generation product built upon Hyundai’s future EV architecture. This initiative is supported by a robust localisation strategy, as the brand aims to increase its component localisation levels from 82% to 90% over the next five to six years. 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Strengthening the EV Ecosystem in Tamil Nadu

Hyundai’s expansion is bolstered by substantial infrastructure and workforce investments. The company has established the first battery sub-assembly plant for EV powertrains in the state and is actively localising critical power electronics. Furthermore, the manufacturer is expanding its charging network, currently operating 39 DC fast charging stations across Tamil Nadu, with plans to significantly increase this presence to support the arrival of more affordable electric models. Wagon R Flex Fuel: Maruti Suzuki To Unveil India's First Flex-Fuel Car Today - What To Expect.

To ensure a skilled workforce, Hyundai has formed a strategic partnership with the Government of Tamil Nadu, focusing on training in sectors such as hydrogen mobility, robotics, artificial intelligence-enabled manufacturing, and smart factory technologies, with operations set to commence in December 2027. These efforts form part of a broader investment strategy, with more than INR 26,000 crore committed to the state between 2023 and 2032, alongside an initiative to increase local sourcing by INR 4,000 crore, which is expected to create approximately 2,000 new jobs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).