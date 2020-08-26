Luka, a 24-year-old single mother has grown through what she has gone through. After experiencing verbal, physical and emotional abuse for several years, Luka walked out of an eight-year-long relationship. She decided to move on from the relationship or else she knew her daughter would grow up in a toxic environment. Luka moved 14 hours back home to be with her family where she shared a room with her four-week-old daughter and had hit rock bottom. A few month later she started healing things within her.

Luka believes in manifestation, she manifested her business to grow with a rapid speed. Today, not only has her business grown but also she has a strong team working with her. While hiring talent, she says,” I am aware of my weaknesses and I hire people who complement my weaknesses with their strengths.” Luka says, to make a name in the industry you need to be authentic and consistent. You need to serve clients to the best of your capability and with experience gained from working with experts.

Though she struggled but never let herself down. She survived with a tight budget, serving as a mother and a coach. She made sure that she doesn’t live a life with a negative mindset so she kept healing and transforming. Luka has grown with a rapid speed. Within the first twelve months of her business “Luka Rose”, she has been able to earn a six-figure income from her home while raising her daughter.

“Luka Rose”, a company which helps female coaches to grow and create a business from zero levels. Luka helps in strategy and intuitive decision making to create not only a business but a lifestyle. Luka has a heart-centred business which provides proven strategies to turn the client’s dreams into a reality.

When asked about her mantra for success, she said, “I am dedicated to continually upskilling my business by investing in experts, keeping up to date with industry trends and outsourcing tasks to others which allows myself more time to work to my strengths.” Seeing her clients grow boosts her up.

Luka chose this as her business to overcome struggles and give back to the society to help people grow and build not only a strong mindset but also a lifestyle for her and her family.

Luka hails from Northern New South Wales. At present, she lives with her two-year-old daughter Wynter and new partner Nathan. She loves to spend time at F45 fitness training, lunch ins with her friend and quality time with her family and prides herself on having a balanced lifestyle.