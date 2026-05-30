Tata Tiago EV Facelift Price in India, Specifications and Features; Launched in India

Tata Motors has officially launched the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift in India, marking a significant evolution for one of the country's most accessible electric hatchbacks. The updated model introduces a cleaner, more futuristic design aesthetic and a completely revamped cabin, aimed at providing a more premium urban driving experience for daily commuters.

The exterior has been refined with a minimalist, body-coloured blanked-off front fascia, sharper LED lighting elements, and aerodynamically styled alloy wheels. Inside, the vehicle benefits from substantial upgrades, including a modern dual-tone dashboard theme, improved seating comfort with new fabric upholstery, and the addition of convenient features like rear AC vents, ensuring a more pleasant and practical environment for all occupants. Tesla Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive Now Available to Order; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Price in India

The Tata Tiago EV facelift is available in three variants with the following ex-showroom pricing:

19.2 kWh Medium Range: The Smart variant is priced at INR 6.99 lakh, while the Pure Plus variant costs INR 8.49 lakh.

24 kWh Long Range: The Pure Plus variant is priced at INR 9.49 lakh, and the top-spec Creative Plus variant is priced at INR 9.99 lakh.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Specifications and Features

The Tata Tiago EV facelift is offered with two powertrain options: a 19.2 kWh battery pack and a larger 24 kWh battery pack. The 19.2 kWh setup delivers 61 PS of power, 110 Nm of torque, and a claimed MIDC range of 226 km, while the 24 kWh unit produces 75 PS, 114 Nm of torque, and offers a claimed range of 285 km. Both variants support fast charging, capable of 10-80% charge in 35 minutes using a DC charger. Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella E3 Variant Launched in India; Price, Specifications and Features Here.

Key features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, 6 airbags, ESC, hill hold assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The vehicle also includes cruise control, auto-fold ORVMs, and connected car technology.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).