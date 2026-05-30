Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella E3 Variant Launched in India; Price, Specifications and Features Here

Toyota India has officially announced the pricing for the top-spec E3 variant of its all-electric SUV, the Urban Cruiser Ebella. The model, which first debuted earlier this year, arrives as a distinctive iteration of the shared electric platform, offering a refined alternative for consumers looking to transition to zero-emission mobility.

The Ebella features a unique exterior design that distinguishes it from its platform counterparts, notably through its sharp triangular LED headlamps and a bold, gloss-black sealed-off grille. Inside, the cabin has been thoughtfully upgraded with premium features and a comfortable dual-tone interior theme, ensuring the vehicle provides a comprehensive suite of modern amenities for both daily commutes and long-distance travel. Tesla Model Y L 6-Seater Launch in India on April 22; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Price in India

The top-spec Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella E3 variant has been launched at an ex-showroom price of INR 23.60 lakh. Pricing for the entry-level E1 and mid-level E2 trims, which offer alternative battery configurations, is expected to be announced in the coming months. To support buyers, Toyota is providing an 8-year battery warranty and a 60 per cent buyback assurance scheme.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Specifications and Features

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella E3 variant is powered by a 61kWh battery pack paired with a front-axle electric motor that generates 174hp and 193Nm of torque, providing a claimed range of 543km. The vehicle is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.1-inch digital driver’s display, and wireless support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Tesla Cybercab Self-Driving: Elon Musk Shares Video of Robotaxi Autonomously Driving Out of Giga Texas Factory.

Comfort features include ventilated front seats, a JBL sound system, 12-colour ambient lighting, and sliding, reclining rear seats with a 40:20:40 split-folding configuration. Safety is managed by seven airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and a Level 2 ADAS suite featuring adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.

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