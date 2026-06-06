TikTok-Parent ByteDance Denies Plans to Launch Vehicle with Seres Subsidiary ‘Saidou Technology’

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has officially denied reports suggesting it plans to launch a vehicle in collaboration with the Seres Group. In a formal statement, the tech giant clarified that it holds no controlling stake in the newly formed Seres subsidiary, Saidou Technology, and confirmed that it has no intentions to enter the automotive manufacturing market.

ByteDance Clarifying the Role of AI in Automotive, Denies 'TikTok Car' Rumours

The confusion regarding a potential ByteDance car launch emerged following the restructuring of Seres’ budget brand, Landian, into the new entity, Saidou Technology. While Saidou received a significant 6.67 billion yuan capital injection from investors, including CATL’s strategic investment arm, and teased a new brand launch for 9 June, ByteDance emphasised its limited involvement. E85 Fuel Only for Specialised Flex-Fuel Vehicles, Government Clarifies.

ByteDance stated that its Dola AI and Volcano Engine divisions are strictly focused on providing smart cockpit and AI technologies to the broader automotive industry. The company clarified that Saidou is not a brand launched by ByteDance, and its technological contributions will be limited to integrating AI and smart cockpit capabilities rather than manufacturing vehicles or developing autonomous driving systems.

Seres Group’s Strategic Rebranding

The creation of Saidou Technology marks a pivotal shift for the Seres Group as it attempts to move away from the struggles of its former budget brand, Landian. Despite offering budget-friendly models such as the E5 PHEV, Landian failed to gain significant traction, delivering only 472 units domestically in April 2026 and holding a minuscule 0.1 per cent market share. What is E85 Fuel? Know Which Cars Are Compatible With 85% Ethanol-Blended Petrol Available in India.

While market speculation initially linked ByteDance to Saidou—partly due to the name being a potential portmanteau of Seres and ByteDance’s Dola AI—the tech giant's denial has effectively ended these rumours. Details regarding Saidou’s new brand and its future vehicle lineup are expected to be officially unveiled on 9 June.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Car News China), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).