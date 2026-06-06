E85 Fuel Only for Specialised Flex-Fuel Vehicles, Government Clarifies

The Indian government has clarified the rollout of E85 fuel, moving to address public confusion regarding its compatibility with existing vehicles. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri stated that E85 fuel is engineered exclusively for specialised flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) and should not be used in standard petrol or E20-compatible cars, as doing so may damage the engine.

Understanding the Difference Between E20 and E85

While both fuels contain ethanol, their chemical compositions differ significantly. E20 fuel, the current standard in India, consists of up to 20% ethanol mixed with 80 per cent conventional petrol. In contrast, E85 fuel contains 80-85 per cent ethanol and only 14-19 per cent petrol. What is E85 Fuel? Know Which Cars Are Compatible With 85% Ethanol-Blended Petrol Available in India.

The government has priced E85 at approximately Rs 20 per litre cheaper than standard petrol to encourage adoption among eligible FFV owners, with the price in Delhi currently set at Rs 82.12 per litre. To prevent improper refuelling, all E85 dispensers will be clearly marked with signs indicating they are for "E85-compliant cars only".

Why E85 and Flex-Fuel Vehicle (FFV) Matter?

Flex-fuel vehicles are designed to automatically adapt to a wide range of ethanol-petrol blends, from E20 up to E100. By transitioning to E85, the government aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 61 per cent compared to traditional fossil fuels. Furthermore, this initiative is expected to strengthen India's energy security by lowering dependence on crude oil imports while simultaneously boosting income for domestic farmers through increased ethanol demand. India’s First E85 Fuel Dispenser Inaugurated in Delhi; Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Announces Price at INR 82.12 Per Litre.

Minister Puri assured the public that the introduction of E85 does not signal the discontinuation of E20 or regular petrol vehicles, which will remain supported for the foreseeable future. As India moves toward a greener transport sector, the government is also promoting the launch of 100 per cent indigenous FFV models to support domestic automotive manufacturers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).