TikTok Sued in Florida Over Alleged Violations of Child Safety Laws; Check More Details

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has filed a civil lawsuit against TikTok, alleging that the platform is in violation of state laws designed to protect minors. The legal action, initiated in St. Lucie County Circuit Court, accuses the ByteDance-owned company of permitting children under the age of 14 to create accounts and failing to obtain necessary parental consent for users aged 14 and 15, as mandated by Florida’s House Bill 3 (H.B. 3).

The lawsuit asserts that TikTok employs "addictive-by-design" features—such as continuous scrolling and push notifications—to exploit the developmental vulnerabilities of young users. Beyond age-related access, the state further alleges that TikTok has engaged in deceptive trade practices by misrepresenting the nature of its content, claiming that materials involving substances, profanity, and sexual themes are "infrequent" or "mild" when they are purportedly prevalent across the platform. Elon Musk Loses Lawsuit: Federal Judge Dismisses xAI’s Trade Secret Claims Against Sam Altman-Led OpenAI, Citing Lack of Evidence.

The 66-page complaint highlights a significant disparity between TikTok’s public safety claims and the realities of the user experience. Florida officials argue that TikTok’s internal marketing and App Store ratings systematically downplay the intensity of the content accessible to minors. The state contends that this deception prevents parents from making informed decisions regarding their children's digital safety and contravenes the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Attorney General Uthmeier stated that the company prioritises profit over the physical and mental well-being of children. The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction to force TikTok into compliance with state statutes, alongside financial damages for the alleged violations.

This action follows a growing wave of litigation against major social media entities. More than 25 state attorneys general across the United States have launched similar investigations or lawsuits against TikTok, focusing on the impact of platform design on youth mental health, including reports of increased anxiety, depression, and self-harm. Cybersecurity Experts Urge Trump Administration To Lift Curbs on Anthropic’s Mythos 5 and Fable 5 AI Models.

TikTok has defended its record, stating that it continues to engage constructively with state authorities. A company spokesperson confirmed that the platform has already begun notifying underage users in Florida that their accounts will be suspended to align with local requirements. As the case proceeds, it is expected to serve as a significant test for the enforceability of state-level digital safety legislation in the United States.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).