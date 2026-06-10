Which Cars and Bikes Can Run on Cheaper E85 Petrol, Which Has 85% Ethanol?

India has reached a new milestone in its transition towards ethanol-based mobility with the official introduction of E85 fuel. This development represents a significant step in the nation's efforts to diversify its energy sources and reduce dependency on traditional fossil fuels. However, at this nascent stage, only a limited number of vehicles are engineered to utilise these higher ethanol blends.

The current market for flex-fuel vehicles in India is restricted to three specific models, comprising one passenger car and two motorcycles. These vehicles are designed to operate on a variety of ethanol-petrol mixtures, which enables owners to leverage the country's expanding infrastructure for alternative fuels. As the availability of E85 grows, manufacturers are beginning to align their product portfolios with these evolving regulatory and environmental standards. What is E85 Fuel? Know Which Cars Are Compatible With 85% Ethanol-Blended Petrol Available in India.

Expanding Flex-Fuel Technology in Passenger Vehicles

Maruti Suzuki has taken the lead in the passenger vehicle segment by introducing the WagonR Flex Fuel, marking the country's first mass-market offering of its kind. While the vehicle is capable of running on blends ranging from E20 to E100, it is currently homologated for E85 fuel under Indian regulations. The manufacturer has integrated advanced ECU calibration, allowing the engine to adapt to varying ethanol concentrations seamlessly.

This launch is a cornerstone of Maruti Suzuki's broader strategic roadmap, which includes the integration of electric vehicles, hybrids, CNG, and various ethanol-based solutions. While the introduction of this model signifies a major shift for the Indian automotive industry, the company has yet to release detailed technical specifications or the official pricing for the WagonR Flex Fuel.

Hero MotoCorp Flex Fuel Motorcycles

Hero MotoCorp has entered the space with the launch of the Splendor+ Flex Fuel and the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel. Both motorcycles feature a 97.2 cc engine engineered to support ethanol blends from E20 to E85. When operating on E85, these engines deliver 6.3 kW of power at 8,000 rpm and 8.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

To ensure performance and reliability, Hero MotoCorp has implemented several engineering upgrades, including a revised ECU and enhanced fuel system components. The motorcycles are equipped with practical features such as i3S idle-stop-start technology, digital-analogue instrument clusters, side-stand engine cut-off functions, and tubeless tyres. The Splendor+ Flex Fuel is priced at INR 82,710, while the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is available at INR 72,792, both ex-showroom Delhi. India’s First E85 Fuel Dispenser Inaugurated in Delhi; Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Announces Price at INR 82.12 Per Litre.

E85 Compatible Vehicle Availability and Market Rollout

The distribution of these flex-fuel motorcycles is set to commence in July 2026, with an initial focus on Delhi and select regions within Maharashtra. Hero MotoCorp plans to follow this with a wider national rollout as the supply of E85 fuel increases across the country. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has not yet provided a specific timeline regarding when the WagonR Flex Fuel will arrive in showrooms for retail customers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).