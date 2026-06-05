India’s First E85 Fuel Dispenser Inaugurated in Delhi; Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Announces Price at INR 82.12 Per Litre

To mark World Environment Day, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the capital city's first E85 fuel dispensing station at Pusa Road, Delhi. This new fuel blend consists of 85 per cent ethanol and 15 per cent petrol, offering a significantly cheaper alternative to standard fuel options currently available.

E85 Fuel Competitive Pricing and Availability

The newly introduced E85 fuel is priced at Rs 82.12 per litre, which is exactly Rs 20 lower than the current price of E20 petrol in Delhi. Minister Puri confirmed that E85 dispensers will feature distinct branding to help consumers easily differentiate them from regular E20 petrol pumps. The fuel is available for use by compatible vehicles starting immediately. Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Sales Hit Record Low in May, Reveals May 2026 Vahan Sales Data.

Expansion Plans for E85 Infrastructure

Following this initial launch, the Indian government has outlined an ambitious roadmap to expand the availability of E85 fuel across the nation. The immediate strategy involves establishing 50 to 100 dispensing stations within the Delhi-NCR region and the Mumbai-Pune-Nagpur corridor. Wagon R Flex Fuel: Maruti Suzuki To Unveil India's First Flex-Fuel Car Today - What To Expect.

The government aims to ramp up this infrastructure to 500 operational stations by the end of 2026. Looking further ahead, there is a comprehensive plan to have 5,000 E85 dispensing stations operational in major cities across India by the end of 2027 to support the transition toward higher ethanol-blended fuels.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).