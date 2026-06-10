Which Cars Can Run on E85 Petrol, Containing 85% Ethanol?

India’s automotive landscape is shifting towards greener energy as E85 fuel officially becomes available for public use. While this development marks a significant milestone in the country’s ethanol-blending roadmap, the current selection of vehicles designed to utilise this high-ethanol blend remains limited to just three specific models.

Automakers are now beginning to introduce technology capable of handling E85 fuel, which consists of 85% ethanol and 15% petrol. This transition is a core component of the national strategy to promote ethanol-based mobility, allowing consumers to choose vehicles that can adapt to varying concentrations of fuel, thereby supporting the growing domestic ethanol ecosystem. What is E85 Fuel? Know Which Cars Are Compatible With 85% Ethanol-Blended Petrol Available in India.

Understanding E85 Flex Fuel Technology

The introduction of flex-fuel vehicles allows engines to operate on a broader range of ethanol-petrol mixtures, typically from E20 up to E85 or even E100. These vehicles are equipped with advanced Electronic Control Unit (ECU) calibration, which automatically adjusts the engine parameters to ensure efficient combustion regardless of the specific ethanol concentration being used by the motorist.

This technological adaptation is essential for manufacturers seeking to provide versatile powertrain solutions. By integrating these systems, the automotive industry aims to reduce dependency on traditional fossil fuels while maintaining performance standards that meet the expectations of Indian consumers in diverse driving conditions.

Cars That Can Run on E85 Petrol

The current market for these vehicles is led by Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel stands out as the nation’s first mass-market passenger car engineered for this purpose. Although homologated with E85, the vehicle is designed to be compatible with blends ranging from E20 to E100. Specific pricing and availability details for this car remain pending.

In the two-wheeler segment, Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the Splendor+ Flex Fuel and the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel. Both motorcycles feature 97.2 cc engines that generate 6.3 kW of power and 8.3 Nm of torque when operating on E85 fuel. These models are equipped with modern features such as idle-stop-start technology and digital-analogue instrument clusters.

E85 Market Rollout and Future Availability

The initial distribution of these flex-fuel motorcycles is scheduled to commence in July 2026. Hero MotoCorp intends to launch these bikes in Delhi and select regions across Maharashtra as part of a phased rollout, with plans for a broader national availability expected to follow later in the year. E85 Fuel Only for Specialised Flex-Fuel Vehicles, Government Clarifies.

For the passenger vehicle segment, Maruti Suzuki has yet to provide a concrete timeline regarding when the WagonR Flex Fuel will reach showrooms. As the ethanol infrastructure continues to expand, further models from various manufacturers are anticipated to enter the market, offering consumers a wider array of choices in the near future.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).