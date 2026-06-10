Which Motorcycles Can Run on E85 Petrol, Containing 85% Ethanol?

The introduction of E85 fuel in India marks a notable shift in the national strategy to promote ethanol-based mobility. This fuel, containing 85% ethanol, provides an alternative to traditional petrol, though its widespread adoption is currently restricted by a limited range of compatible vehicles available to domestic consumers.

At this stage, the market for flex-fuel vehicles in India is restricted to three specific models. These include the Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel, the Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel and the Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel. Each of these machines has been engineered to operate efficiently on various ethanol blends, allowing owners to utilise the country's growing ethanol infrastructure. Which Cars Can Run on E85 Petrol, Containing 85% Ethanol?.

Motorcycles That Can Run on E85 Petrol

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Splendor+ Flex Fuel and the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel to cater to this emerging segment. Both motorcycles are powered by a 97.2 cc engine that produces 6.3 kW of power at 8,000 rpm and 8.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm when running on the higher blend.

These two-wheelers are compatible with ethanol concentrations ranging from 20% to 85%. To support this capability, the manufacturer has implemented a revised engine control unit and upgraded fuel system components. Other notable features include an idle-stop-start system, a digital-analogue instrument cluster and tubeless tyres. The Splendor+ Flex Fuel is priced at INR 82,710, while the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is available for INR 72,792, both ex-showroom Delhi. What is E85 Fuel? Know Which Cars Are Compatible With 85% Ethanol-Blended Petrol Available in India.

Hero Flex Fuel Bikes Availability and Future Rollout Plans

Consumers can expect to see these flex-fuel motorcycles on the road soon, with Hero MotoCorp confirming an initial introduction in Delhi and select regions of Maharashtra starting in July 2026. A broader, national rollout is expected to follow this initial phase. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has not yet provided a specific timeline for when the WagonR Flex Fuel will reach showrooms for public purchase.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).