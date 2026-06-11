Why Aren’t All National Highways Lit Up at Night? NHAI Explains the Real Reason

Many commuters assume that India’s National Highways should be fully illuminated across their entire length. However, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has clarified that this belief is a misconception and does not align with official infrastructure norms.

Is It Mandatory To Install Lights Across All Highways?

No, continuous lighting on highways is neither mandatory nor practical. According to guidelines set by the Indian Roads Congress (IRC), illumination is only required in specific areas where visibility is critical for safety.

This targeted approach ensures that essential zones are well-lit without unnecessary infrastructure costs or energy consumption. FASTag Annual Pass Fee Revised by NHAI to INR 3,075 for Financial Year 2026–27; Effective From April 1.

Where Are Lights Installed On National Highways?

Lighting is strategically provided at high-risk and high-activity areas to improve visibility and reduce accidents. These include:

Toll plazas

Interchanges and junctions

Flyovers and underpasses

Built-up and semi-urban stretches

Bus bays and truck lay-bys

Accident-prone or high-traffic zones

These locations typically experience higher vehicle interaction, pedestrian movement, or complex road layouts.

Why Aren’t Highways Fully Illuminated?

Installing lights across thousands of kilometres of highways would be both costly and inefficient. Continuous lighting would significantly increase:

Energy consumption

Maintenance costs

Environmental impact

Instead, authorities focus on optimising resources while maintaining safety standards. How to Avoid the Fake FASTag Annual Pass Scam?

Why Aren’t All National Highways Fully Lit? NHAI Explains The Real Reason

🚧 Know Your National Highways | #MythvsFact Today’s myth addresses a common misconception that all National Highways should be illuminated across their entire length. In reality, lighting on National Highways is provided based on safety requirements and technical guidelines… pic.twitter.com/uwKrOnpENs — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) June 10, 2026

How Do Drivers Navigate Unlit Highway Stretches?

Modern highway design compensates for limited lighting through several safety features:

Reflective road signage

Lane markings and cat’s eyes

Median markers and hazard indicators

These elements enhance visibility at night and help drivers navigate safely even in dark stretches.

What Did NHAI Say?

NHAI recently addressed the issue on social media, aiming to clear public confusion. The authority emphasised that while not all highways are illuminated, critical sections are adequately lit as per safety norms, ensuring a balance between efficiency and road safety.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of NHAI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).