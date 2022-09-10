Central Government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) hikes by the Government. With 10 days passing in September there is no news about the hike in DA for Central Government employees. While there is no formal news on this a decision would be taken by the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister.

If the employees get their DA by the end of this month it would be a perfect Diwali gift. Many anticipate that the announcement would be made y September 28. If the announcement is made the DA would be issued starting July 2022. 7th Pay Commission News Today: Double Bonus for Central Employees, Hike in DA and Fitment Factor Likely To Be Announced by September End

After setting up the 7th Pay Commission questions have been asked on whether the government would set up an 8th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission News Today: When Will Centre Announce Hike in DA and DR for Government Employees? Check Latest Update Here

The Centre has however said that it has no plans on setting up the 8th Pay Commission for Central Government employees.

The DA/DR increase is usually announced in March and September. As September has already begun and the festival season is just around the corner, Central Government Employees anticipate receiving the DA hike announcement notification this month.

Reports say that the DA is likely to hiked between 3 and 4 per cent. In July 2021 the Centre had revised the DA from 17 to 28 per cent based on the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission. The government had in October 2021 against hiked the DA by 3 per cent.

In January 2022 the Centre decided to increase the DA under the 7th Pay Commission by another 3 per cent as a result of which the government employees get a DA of 34 per cent. Over 50 lakh government employees and 65 lakh pensioners are beneficiaries of the DA.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2022 07:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).