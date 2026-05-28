Bitcoin Price Today, May 28, 2026: BTC Price Down to USD 76,869 Amid Bearish Sentiment Across Digital Currency Ecosystem

Bitcoin prices experienced a steep decline on Thursday morning, tumbling to USD 74,248 as of 8:27 AM IST. The latest price action marks a rapid deceleration from just an hour prior, when the flagship digital asset was holding at USD 76,869 at 7:25 AM IST.

The sudden drop has intensified bearish sentiment across the digital currency ecosystem, pulling major altcoins lower. Trading desks reported an acceleration in automated stop-loss liquidations as the asset breached minor psychological support zones in early Asian trading hours. Stock Market Holiday on Bakrid 2026: Are BSE, NSE Open or Closed for Trading Today, May 28?.

Bitcoin Price Today: Technical Resistance and Weak Spot Demand Halt Recovery

Market analysts noted that Bitcoin has continued to struggle near the critical USD 78,000 to USD 80,000 resistance band over recent sessions. The repeated failure to clear this overhead zone triggered a wave of derivatives-led selling, leaving leveraged long positions highly vulnerable to sudden liquidations.

This technical rejection coincided with a notable decline in spot trading volumes across major exchanges, reaching some of their lowest levels since mid-2023. Thin market participation has amplified price volatility, making the digital asset more susceptible to sharp cascading pullbacks.

Macro Headwinds and Institutional Outflows Dampen Momentum

The broader market caution is heavily tied to macro factors, including persistent US inflation expectations and a surge in Treasury yields. Furthermore, recent reports of renewed military strikes in the Middle East have triggered a classic risk-off reaction among global investors, leading them to scale back exposure to speculative assets. Gold Rate Today, May 28, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

On the institutional front, pressure has mounted due to a slowdown in spot Bitcoin ETF inflows alongside multi-million dollar options expiries positioned for the end of May. While long-term accumulation by major holders remains steady, short-term liquidity challenges continue to test buyer conviction near the USD 74,000 support floor.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 08:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).