Gold Rate Today, May 28, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Retail gold prices (gold rates) in India experienced a slight correction today, May 28, breaking a multi-day streak of fluctuations. According to the tracking data on the Good Returns website, the price for 24-karat pure gold settled at INR 1,58,280 per 10 grams, down marginally by INR 10 from the previous day's close. Similarly, 22-karat gold, which is widely preferred for traditional jewellery making, adjusted to INR 1,45,090 per 10 grams, reflecting a nominal decline of INR 10.

Scroll down to check the gold rate today, May 28, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, May 27, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

National Rates of Gold and Pureness Breakdown

The marginal price movement translates into steady multi-gram rates across the country. For a standard 10-gram purchase, consumers will look at a retail rate of INR 1,58,280 for 24-karat gold. For the lower-purity 18-karat gold, which has increasingly gained traction for modern diamond-studded and lightweight jewellery pieces, the price is tracked at INR 1,18,710 per 10 grams. Multi-gram denominations for both key purities stand as follows:

24-Karat Gold (99.9 per cent Purity): INR 15,828 for 1 gram and INR 1,58,280 for 10 grams.

22-Karat Gold (91.6% Purity): INR 14,509 for 1 gram and INR 1,45,090 for 10 grams.

Gold Rate Today, May 28, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,45,240 INR 1,58,430 Mumbai INR 1,45,090 INR 1,58,280 Chennai INR 1,46,490 INR 1,59,810 Ahmedabad INR 1,45,140 INR 1,58,330 Kolkata INR 1,45,090 INR 1,58,280 Bengaluru INR 1,45,090 INR 1,58,280 Hyderabad INR 1,45,090 INR 1,58,280 Jaipur INR 1,45,240 INR 1,58,430 Pune INR 1,45,090 INR 1,58,280 Noida INR 1,45,240 INR 1,58,430 Gurugram INR 1,45,240 INR 1,58,430 Ghaziabad INR 1,45,240 INR 1,58,430 Lucknow INR 1,45,240 INR 1,58,430 Bhopal INR 1,45,140 INR 1,58,330 Jodhpur INR 1,45,790* INR 1,59,030* Srinagar INR 1,45,790* INR 1,59,030*

Major City Variations in the Price of Gold

Due to local market variations, transport logistics, and regional octroi or municipal taxes, final retail pricing shifts slightly between major metro areas. In Chennai, rates remain higher than the national baseline, with 24-karat gold priced at INR 15,981 per gram and 22-karat gold at INR 14,649 per gram. Meanwhile, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore mirror the stable baseline, keeping 24-karat rates hovering tightly between INR 15,828 and INR 15,843 per gram.

Monthly Market Context of Gold

The minor dip recorded today comes toward the end of a highly active month for precious metals. According to historical tracking on Good Returns, gold prices rose by more than 5 per cent overall in May 2026. The peak for the month was recorded on May 14, when 24-karat gold reached a monthly high of ₹16,233 per gram. Conversely, the lowest valuation of the month occurred on May 5, when pure gold dipped to INR 14,918 per gram before making a steady recovery.

Underlying Factors Behind Gold Rates

Market analysts attribute the minor single-digit cooling to marginal stabilising trends in global bullion desks alongside a balanced US dollar-to-Indian Rupee conversion rate. Domestically, jewellery retailers note that while everyday digital retail tracking provides an essential benchmark, final over-the-counter purchases are subject to an additional 3 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) as well as localised jewellery-making charges.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).