Stock Market Holiday on Bakrid 2026: Are BSE, NSE Open or Closed for Trading Today, May 28?

Indian stock markets, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), will remain closed on Thursday, May 28, 2026, on account of Bakrid (Eid al-Adha). Trading activity across equity, equity derivatives and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments will stay suspended for the day, giving Dalal Street investors a mid-week trading break.

This marks the second market holiday in May after Maharashtra Day on May 1. According to the official 2026 stock market holiday calendar, exchanges have 16 scheduled holidays this year, with several more trading breaks lined up in the coming months.

The next stock market holiday after Bakrid will fall on June 26 for Muharram. Later in the year, markets will also remain shut for Ganesh Chaturthi, Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali Balipratipada, Guru Nanak Jayanti and Christmas. Bank Holiday Today, May 27, 2026? Know if Banks Are Open or Closed for Eid al-Adha 2026.

Commodity markets will follow a separate schedule. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed during the morning session but reopen for evening trading, while the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will stay shut for the entire day.

Despite Diwali Laxmi Pujan falling on a Sunday this year, exchanges are expected to conduct the customary Muhurat Trading session on November 8, with timings to be announced later.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 07:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).