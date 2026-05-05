1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The Daily Wire, the conservative media outlet co-founded by Ben Shapiro, confirmed a significant wave of layoffs on May 1, 2026. The restructuring primarily affects the company's Nashville headquarters, marking a shift in production strategy just six years after the company relocated to Tennessee from California. In an official statement, a spokesperson for The Daily Wire described the move as a "difficult decision" aimed at evolving the organization's production models. While the company did not disclose the exact number of affected employees, the cuts were reported to be concentrated within its Nashville-based production teams.

Strategic Shift Toward Regional Hubs

The layoffs come as The Daily Wire decentralises its operations. Over the past year, the company has aggressively expanded its footprint in Washington, D.C., Florida, and the Northeast. This expansion includes the establishment of a dedicated D.C. bureau with a permanent seat in the White House briefing room, reflecting a deeper investment in investigative journalism and political reporting. BBC Layoffs: British Broadcasting Corporation To Cut 2,000 Jobs As News Division To Face Deeper 15% Staff Reduction in Global Restructuring.

I’m Hearing It Was More Like 60 Per Cent, Says Candace Owens

Update: I’m hearing it was more like 60%. Absolute bloodbath. https://t.co/FUc8KXEOBP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 1, 2026

The company said that the restructuring allows it to focus their resources on an ambitious slate of new entertainment projects set to release this year. The move suggests a pivot away from a centralized Nashville production hub in favor of specialized units across the country.

Brent Scher Confirms The Daily Wire Had Layoffs

Yes, the company had layoffs today. It’s always really tough. No, it was nowhere near 50% of the company. That’s insane, and also insane to post without verifying. https://t.co/OsNJi13DD7 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 1, 2026

Dispute Over Scale of Workforce Reduction at Daily Wire

The scale of the layoffs has become a point of contention between company leadership and former staff. Candace Owens, who departed the company earlier in 2024, claimed on social media that the reduction affected "50-60 per cent" of the total workforce, describing the situation as an "absolute bloodbath". Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Brent Scher countered these claims, stating that while the layoffs were difficult, the figures cited by critics were "nowhere near 50 per cent" and "insane to post without verifying".

Leadership and Company Evolution

Founded in 2015 by Ben Shapiro and Jeremy Boreing, The Daily Wire rose to prominence through The Ben Shapiro Show, which currently maintains a high ranking on national podcast charts. While Shapiro remains the face of the brand and its primary on-air talent, he stepped down as editor-in-chief in 2020 and is no longer involved in the company's daily business or newsroom operations. Meta Layoffs 2026: Mark Zuckerberg-Led Company to Notify Affected Employees by May 20; Over 7,800 Roles Reportedly at Risk.

The company's 2020 move to Nashville was initially framed by Co-CEO Jeremy Boreing as a response to the high cost of living and social issues in Los Angeles. This latest restructuring indicates that while Nashville remains the titular headquarters, the company is increasingly prioritising a distributed national presence to support its growing entertainment and news bureaus.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Candace Owens and Brent Scher). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).