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The ongoing wave of job cuts across the global technology sector is a direct economic response to the ballooning costs of artificial intelligence infrastructure rather than a simple "productivity miracle," according to industry leaders. Sridhar Vembu, the founder of Zoho, has backed a detailed analysis suggesting that companies are reducing headcount primarily to reallocate budgets toward soaring server and hardware expenses.

The discussion gained momentum following a candid assessment by Meta engineer Arnav Gupta, who warned that layoffs will persist until the industry learns to convert AI "inputs", such as massive code generation, into genuine business outcomes. Gupta noted that while AI usage has exploded, it has yet to result in a corresponding surge in revenue for many firms, leaving them with no choice but to slash wage bills to offset high token and memory chip costs. Truecaller Layoffs: Sweden-Based Company To Cut 15% of Workforce As Revenue Dips in India.

Rising Infrastructure Costs Drive Tech Layoffs

Vembu highlighted that the cost of maintaining the necessary hardware for AI has become a significant burden. He revealed that server prices have surged by 200% to 300% within a single year, driven by an "infrastructure boom" that has consumed the global supply of advanced memory chips. For many tech giants, the rising cost of electricity and high-end GPUs has created a financial deficit that is currently being plugged by reducing staff numbers.

"These layoffs are the economic response by tech companies to control the main cost they control (people) to pay for AI and servers," Vembu stated. He argued that while many corporations frame these cuts as a result of AI-led efficiency, the reality is a calculated move to manage the "skyrocketing" bills associated with developing and running large-scale AI models.

Alignment Tax and Organisational Fat

In his analysis, Gupta argued that large organisations often carry "organisational fat"—redundancies and layers of management that slow down progress. As AI enables individual engineers to generate code at a rate five times faster than before, the bottleneck has shifted from "writing code" to "alignment," where different teams struggle to agree on assumptions and project directions.

The current wave of layoffs, according to Gupta, acts as a way to cut this "alignment tax." By removing layers of staff, remaining teams have fewer stakeholders to consult, which can paradoxically make a company faster in the short term. However, this creates a cycle where employees are being replaced not by a direct AI instance, but by the financial necessity to pay for the AI tools that survivors use.

Converting AI Inputs into Business Outcomes

The tech industry faces a fundamental challenge: code is now "free" and abundant, but more code does not always equal a better product. Both Vembu and Gupta stressed that while AI allows for a massive increase in "inputs" (code and features), it has not yet consistently improved "outcomes" (user spending and revenue). This gap in unit economics is what is currently destabilising company balance sheets. Fidelity Investments Layoffs: Fidelity To Cut 1,000 Jobs Globally While Hiring 2,000 New Software Engineers.

Vembu concluded that Zoho itself is feeling the pressure of a rising AI bill, noting that he must continue using AI for code generation simply to keep pace with competitors. The consensus among these experts is that until the global GDP sees a tangible lift from AI-driven revenue, the "salary-for-tokens" trade-off will remain a standard practice in the Silicon Valley boardroom.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sridhar Vembu X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).