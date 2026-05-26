HFCL (NSE: HFCL) Share Price Today: Stocks Surge, Defying Broader Market Trends on Robust Fundamentals

HFCL (Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited) (NSE: HFCL) shares are witnessing a significant upward momentum in Tuesday's intraday trade, currently trading at INR 164.47, marking a +1.00% gain from its previous close of INR 162.84. The stock opened at INR 163.37, quickly touching an intraday high of INR 168.24 before easing slightly.

The intraday low stands at INR 160.31, showcasing healthy volatility. Trading volumes are surging, with 39,262,127 shares already changing hands, indicating strong investor interest and active participation in today's session. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slip in Early Trade After Fresh US Strikes in Iran Dent Investor Sentiment.

HFCL (NSE: HFCL) Share Price Today

LTP OPEN HIGH LOW 52W HIGH 52W LOW VOL % CHG 164.47 163.37 168.24 160.31 0.00 0.00 39,262,127 +1.00%

Today's move places HFCL firmly in uncharted territory. The stock has decisively broken past its previous 52-week high of INR 162.90, which it achieved as recently as yesterday, May 25, 2026. This strong performance highlights a remarkable turnaround for the company, which had touched a 52-week low of INR 59.82 in January 2026.

In less than five months, HFCL shares have rallied approximately 172%, underscoring a significant shift in market perception and fundamental strength. The current price action indicates a continued breakout, pushing the stock into a new annual high range. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 26, 2026: Rail Vikas Nigam, Aditya Birla Fashion and JSW Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

HFCL Stocks Surges, Defying Broader Market Trends on Robust Fundamentals

The driving force behind HFCL's current ascent appears to be a confluence of highly positive corporate announcements and robust financial performance reported in the past 24 hours. A major catalyst is the company's strong Q4 FY26 results, where HFCL recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹178.50 crore, a remarkable turnaround from a net loss of INR 81.44 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations surged an impressive 127.8% year-on-year to INR 1,824 crore for the quarter ending March 2026.

Adding to the positive sentiment is HFCL's burgeoning order book, which now stands at a record INR 21,206 crore, more than double its FY25 figure. This includes a substantial USD 1.1 billion (~INR 10,159 crore) global optical fibre cable supply contract primarily catering to hyperscale data centers and AI infrastructure, with execution expected to commence by the end of the June 2026 quarter. The company also secured fresh export orders of INR 1.84 billion for optical fibre cables in May 2026.

Furthermore, HFCL's strategic diversification into defense aerospace manufacturing is gaining traction, with an acquired business holding an export-oriented order book of approximately INR 9.3 billion. The company aims for INR 4-5 billion in defense revenue in FY27, targeting INR 10 billion the following year.

Backward integration efforts are also underway, with an investment of INR 5.8 billion in an optical fiber plant to reduce import dependency and an expansion of optical fibre cable capacity to 33.9 million km annually by December 2026 to meet rising demand from 5G, data centers, and future 6G technologies.

In a move demonstrating promoter confidence, HFCL's board on May 25, 2026, approved the allotment of 75 million warrants convertible into equity shares to promoters and promoter group, raising INR 138.75 crore. This preferential allotment is expected to increase the promoter group's shareholding upon full conversion.

The broader telecom infrastructure sector also benefits from favourable tailwinds, including India's 5G rollout, increasing digital transformation initiatives, and growing global AI infrastructure spending.

Investors will be closely watching for sustained buying interest to confirm the breakout above recent highs. While analyst sentiment notes strong momentum, some caution regarding stretched valuations after the sharp rally, suggesting that consolidation might be necessary for the trend to remain healthy.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).