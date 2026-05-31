ITR Filing 2026: How Can You Correct AIS Mismatches Before Filing Your Income Tax Return?

As the income tax return (ITR) filing season for FY 2025-26 gathers pace, tax experts are urging taxpayers to carefully review their Annual Information Statement (AIS) before submitting returns. Mismatches in AIS data have emerged as a growing concern, with incorrect entries, duplicate transactions, and missing tax credits potentially leading to notices, delayed refunds, or additional scrutiny from the Income Tax Department.

Why AIS Verification Matters

The AIS is a comprehensive record of a taxpayer's financial transactions, including salary income, interest earned, dividends, securities transactions, property deals, and tax deducted at source (TDS). The Income Tax Department uses this information to cross-check details reported in tax returns.

Experts say taxpayers should not rely solely on AIS data while filing returns, as reporting errors can occur. Incorrect PAN reporting by financial institutions, duplication of entries, or incomplete updates are among the common issues seen in recent filing seasons. ITR Filing 2026: Who Can File ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4? Check New Updates and Due Dates.

Any mismatch between the figures reported in an ITR and those reflected in AIS, Form 26AS, or Form 16 may trigger queries or scrutiny from tax authorities.

Common AIS Errors Taxpayers Should Watch For

Tax professionals have identified several recurring discrepancies:

Duplicate reporting of transactions

Incorrect PAN-linked entries

Double counting of income in joint accounts

Missing or delayed TDS credits

Incorrect capital gains information

Interest income not matching bank records

Dividend income discrepancies

Errors in securities and mutual fund transaction reporting

Such issues can inflate taxable income or create apparent under-reporting, increasing the risk of tax notices. ITR-2 Filing Enabled for AY 2026–27: Who Must File, Common Mistakes To Avoid and Why Early Filing Matters.

How to Check and Correct AIS Mismatches

Taxpayers can review their AIS through the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal. If discrepancies are found, they can submit feedback directly through the AIS system.

Experts recommend the following steps:

Download and review AIS and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS). Compare the information with Form 26AS, Form 16, bank statements, broker statements, and investment records. Identify whether the mismatch is due to incorrect reporting, duplication, or delayed updates. Submit feedback through the AIS portal, specifying the nature of the discrepancy. Retain supporting documents in case clarification is required later.

The Income Tax Department's guidance also advises taxpayers to check whether tax credits claimed in returns match the amounts reflected in Form 26AS to avoid processing issues.

Why Experts Suggest Waiting Before Filing

Several tax professionals advise taxpayers, particularly salaried individuals, to wait until mid-June before filing returns. This allows time for employers, banks, and other reporting entities to update Form 16, Form 26AS, and AIS records.

According to experts, filing too early may result in mismatches if additional income or TDS information is reflected later in the system. Such discrepancies can lead to notices, revised returns, or additional compliance requirements.

Growing Scrutiny on Data Mismatches

The Income Tax Department has increased the use of data analytics and third-party reporting systems to verify taxpayer disclosures. As a result, inconsistencies involving salary income, fixed deposit interest, capital gains, foreign assets, or deduction claims are being flagged more frequently.

Tax experts say taxpayers should reconcile all financial records before filing rather than treating AIS as the sole source of information. Accurate reporting backed by proper documentation remains the best way to avoid unnecessary scrutiny and delays in processing refunds.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 10:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).