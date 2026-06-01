Jindal Drilling & Industries Opening Bell Updates: Stock Gains Amid Mixed Cues

Jindal Drilling & Industries (JINDRILL) closed yesterday's session at ₹593.15, experiencing a notable decline. However, early indications suggest a more positive open today, with the stock commencing trade at ₹601.60 and currently trading at ₹605.70, marking a +2.12% change from its previous close. This rebound comes amidst a backdrop of mixed global and domestic cues, with traders likely assessing recent corporate developments against broader market sentiment.

JINDRILL – Stock Updates as of (9:54AM, 01 Jun 2026) LTP ₹605.70 Open ₹601.60 High ₹610.95 Low ₹595.55 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 172,114 % Chg +2.12%

Overnight & Global Cues

Global markets offered a mixed but largely positive outlook as trading concluded last week. US markets notably soared to record closing highs on Friday, May 31, 2026, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all achieving fresh peaks. This rally was largely fueled by robust corporate earnings and continued enthusiasm surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI) related stocks. However, some analysts point to elevated valuations, suggesting potential for value opportunities in other sectors. On the commodities front, oil prices saw an increase of over 2% in early trading on Monday, June 1, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, specifically reports of Israel ordering troops further into Lebanon despite previous ceasefire announcements. The US dollar, meanwhile, held steady. Domestically, Indian equity benchmark indices are anticipated to open on a flat to positive note, tracking favorable signals from GIFT Nifty. This follows a volatile session on May 29, where Indian markets closed lower due to broad-based selling pressure across various sectors. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the cash segment on May 29, offloading ₹21,105.90 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided strong counter-support with net purchases of ₹16,764.10 crore. This ongoing trend has seen FII ownership of Indian equities reach a 14-year low, with DII ownership ascending to a record high, signaling a significant structural shift in market dynamics.

Recent Developments

Jindal Drilling & Industries announced its Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, on May 22, 2026. While the company reported a robust 68.68% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth for Q4 FY26, its net profit for the quarter declined by 39.51% year-on-year to ₹32.23 crore. Despite this, the company's Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit of ₹45.38 crore marked a significant turnaround from the ₹33.39 crore loss reported in Q3 FY26. The Board of Directors also recommended a dividend of 20%, or ₹1.00 per equity share, for FY 2025-26. Analyst sentiment has seen some shifts; while some older notes suggested a "hold" due to resistance levels and a "sell signal from a pivot top" observed around May 22, 2026, more recent assessments indicate a downgrade to "Sell" based on a deterioration in financial performance, valuation, and technical indicators.

Key Levels to Watch

JINDRILL's previous close stood at ₹593.15, with today's session opening higher at ₹601.60. The stock has touched an intraday high of ₹610.95 and a low of ₹595.55 so far today. For the session, the immediate resistance can be seen around the intraday high of ₹610.95. Further upside might face resistance near the short-term moving average, which was approximated around ₹647.84 recently. On the downside, initial support could be found near the day's low of ₹595.55 and the previous close. A more significant long-term support level is noted around ₹566.12. The 52-week high and low are not available in the provided live market data.

Opening Outlook

As the session unfolds, traders will be closely monitoring JINDRILL's ability to sustain its opening gains, particularly in the context of the recent Q4 earnings report and the analyst downgrade. The broader market sentiment, influenced by positive global cues but also by rising oil prices and continued FII outflows balanced by DII inflows, will play a crucial role. Any further developments regarding Middle East geopolitical tensions could also impact the energy sector and, by extension, Jindal Drilling. Investors should watch volume patterns for conviction in price movements and observe if the stock can decisively break above immediate resistance levels.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 09:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).