OpenAI vs Anthropic IPO Race: AI Giants Prepare for Public Listing; Anthropic Leads in Projected Revenue

The race for market dominance in artificial intelligence has entered a pivotal new chapter as industry giants Anthropic and OpenAI confirm plans for public listings. The upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs) from the two companies are set to be among the most closely watched market events in recent years, as both firms aim to secure the capital necessary to accelerate their pursuit of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

Anthropic and OpenAI IPO Race

Anthropic recently filed formal paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch its IPO, a move that prompted OpenAI to announce its own public listing plans shortly thereafter. Market valuations currently reflect the intensity of this competition, with Anthropic valued at approximately USD 965 billion and OpenAI at USD 852 billion. Both organisations are vying for entry into the exclusive "trillion-dollar" club, a milestone currently achieved by only a few global entities, including Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft. OpenAI IPO: ChatGPT Maker Files for Initial Public Offering Confidentially for US Stock Market Debut.

According to research firm Gartner, global spending on AI is projected to exceed USD 2.5 trillion this year, with a significant portion allocated to infrastructure and the leasing of large-scale data centres. To date, OpenAI has raised USD 186 billion, while Anthropic has secured USD 127 billion through private investment rounds.

OpenAI IPO: Market Prospects and Revenue Streams

Financial analysts suggest that Anthropic may hold a strategic advantage in the IPO market due to its focus on enterprise customers. Forecasts indicate that Anthropic is on track to generate USD 47 billion in revenue this year, significantly outperforming OpenAI’s projected USD 30 billion. Anthropic’s business model is bolstered by over 1,000 enterprise clients who each commit more than USD 1 million annually to its services.

In contrast, OpenAI continues to dominate the consumer sector, with ChatGPT attracting over 900 million weekly users. However, industry experts point to the difficulty of monetising a large, predominantly free user base compared to Anthropic’s more robust enterprise-centric strategy. Experts note that the ultimate test for both firms will be successfully embedding their respective AI engines into the operations of the world’s largest corporations. OpenAI IPO: ChatGPT Maker Files Confidential SEC Paperwork for Potential Public Listing, Says Timing of Stock Market Debut Yet To Be Decided.

Anthropic Vs OpenAI Rivalry

The competition between Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is underpinned by differing approaches to AI safety and development. Amodei, who departed OpenAI in 2021, has maintained a cautious public stance on AI risks, notably restricting Anthropic’s technology from certain military applications. Conversely, OpenAI has moved to deepen its ties with the US Department of Defence, positioning itself more aggressively within the broader national security and defence technology sector. As both companies approach their public debuts, the industry remains focused on which organisation can best balance rapid innovation with sustainable enterprise growth.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).