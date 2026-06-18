Reliance Industries Opening Bell Updates: Mixed Cues & Strategic Moves to Watch

Reliance Industries (RELIANCE) ended Wednesday's session at ₹1,332.70, and early trading on Thursday indicates a slightly cautious start, with the stock opening at ₹1,330.00 before dipping to ₹1,325.00, registering a change of -0.58% at the Last Traded Price (LTP). This pre-open indication suggests a minor negative bias for the conglomerate, diverging from the broader Indian market's anticipated flat to positive opening. The early sentiment appears to be a blend of company-specific developments and broader global market dynamics.

RELIANCE – Stock Updates as of (9:36AM, 18 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,325.00 Open ₹1,330.00 High ₹1,333.90 Low ₹1,325.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 980,817 % Chg -0.58%

Overnight & Global Cues

Overnight, global markets presented a mixed picture. US equities closed lower on Wednesday, June 17, as the Federal Reserve maintained interest rates but signalled a potential hike later this year, driven by inflation concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.98%, the S&P 500 declined 1.21%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.34%, with technology stocks facing pressure. In contrast, Asian markets traded higher on Thursday, spurred by optimism surrounding a US-Iran peace deal that is expected to ease crude oil prices. Japan's Nikkei 225 rallied 1.35%. Domestically, Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,083-24,092 level, pointing to a flat to positive start for Indian benchmark indices. India's Sensex and Nifty 50 had extended their winning streak for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, buoyed by the US-Iran deal and weakening crude prices. However, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have shown net selling in the cash segment recently, for instance, selling ₹749.18 crore on June 16, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided support with marginal net buying. The easing of crude oil prices, a key macro factor due to the US-Iran deal, generally serves as a positive tailwind for Indian equities, though it could moderately impact Reliance's refining margins. Paras Defence and Space Technologies Opening Bell Updates: Sector Tailwinds Drive Early Gains.

Recent Developments

Reliance Industries has been actively engaged in strategic corporate actions. Critically, on June 17, 2026, Reliance Industries declared no encumbrance on its shares in Alok Industries for the financial year 2025-26, providing clarity to shareholders. Earlier, on June 14, its subsidiary Jio Platforms surged into the Global Top 20 in the latest WIPO Patents Ranking, highlighting its innovation prowess. A major announcement on June 10 revealed a collaboration between Reliance and Meta to develop an AI-Enabled Data Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, a move analysts view as significantly positive. Brokerages remain largely bullish on RELIANCE; Morgan Stanley projects a 38% upside, citing stronger Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) earnings, new energy monetisation, and AI opportunities. Goldman Sachs maintains a "Buy" rating with a target price of ₹1,910, implying a 52% upside potential. The consensus analyst rating is a "Strong Buy" with an average 12-month target price of ₹1,699, indicating a potential upside of 27.82% from current levels. Investors will also be keenly watching for updates during the highly anticipated 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 19, which is expected to shed light on the Jio IPO, Reliance Retail's expansion, and progress in its new energy ventures.

Key Levels to Watch

For today's session, RELIANCE's opening price of ₹1,330.00 will be a crucial immediate reference. The stock's previous close was ₹1,332.70, indicating a minor gap down. Intraday activity has seen the stock trade between a high of ₹1,333.90 and a low of ₹1,325.00. The 52-week range for RELIANCE stands between a low of ₹1,253.20 and a high of ₹1,611.80, providing a broader context for its current valuation. Traders should monitor the ₹1,325.00 level as immediate support, with resistance likely near the previous close and the day's high. Vedanta Aluminium Metal Opening Bell Updates: VAML Gains 2% on Demerger Enthusiasm.

Opening Outlook

As the market opens, traders will keenly observe how RELIANCE reacts to the mixed global cues—the negative sentiment from US tech and Fed outlook versus the positive boost from Asian markets and the US-Iran deal. The company's recent strategic announcements, especially the Meta data centre collaboration and Jio Platforms' patent achievements, are significant positive triggers. While FII outflows remain a potential headwind, strong DII support and positive analyst commentary could provide underlying stability. The upcoming AGM on June 19 is a major event on the horizon that could generate further volatility or directional moves based on new announcements. Traders should exercise caution and monitor volume alongside price action for clearer direction.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).