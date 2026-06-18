Vedanta Aluminium Metal Opening Bell Updates: VAML Gains 2% on Demerger Enthusiasm

Vedanta Aluminium Metal (VAML), which made a stellar debut earlier this week, closed yesterday's session at INR 465.36. Early indications point to a positive opening, with the stock currently trading at INR 475.10, showcasing a robust 2.09% gain over its previous close. This upward momentum, following its recent listing, suggests sustained investor interest, albeit in a relatively nascent trading history. Volume for the session currently stands at 6,446,947 shares, reflecting active participation as market participants continue to assess the newly listed entity.

VAML – Stock Updates as of (9:26AM, 18 Jun 2026) LTP INR 475.10 Open INR 462.90 High INR 479.00 Low INR 461.60 52W High INR 0.00 52W Low INR 0.00 Volume 6,446,947 % Chg +2.09%

Overnight & Global Cues

Global markets presented a mixed picture overnight. US equities concluded Wednesday on a softer note, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both shedding more than 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also declined by 0.98% to 51,492.55 points, as traders reacted to hawkish signals from the new Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh regarding inflation control and projections for rising interest rates this year. Conversely, Asian markets gained in early trade today, buoyed by a decline in oil prices following a reported US-Iran deal to de-escalate hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This positive sentiment in Asian markets, reflected in a higher GIFT Nifty, indicates a potentially strong start for Indian benchmark indices. On the domestic front, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers on June 17, injecting ₹101.59 crore into the cash segment, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also remained net buyers with ₹1,561.40 crore. However, FIIs remain net sellers month-to-date in the cash market, posing a potential overhang. Crude oil prices saw a slight ease, with Brent Crude around USD 82.91 per barrel and Crude Oil at USD 80.62 per barrel as of June 16, 2026.

Recent Developments

The primary catalyst for VAML is its recent listing on June 15, 2026, as part of the Vedanta Group's significant four-way demerger. VAML debuted at ₹522 per share on the NSE, marking an impressive premium of 331.3% over its discovered price. Analysts widely consider Vedanta Aluminium Metal to be the "crown jewel" of this demerger, citing its pure-play structure, robust fundamentals, strong upstream integration with captive power and bauxite mines, and favourable industry dynamics. The company, which is India's largest aluminium producer, benefits from rising global demand for aluminium across various sectors, including automotive, construction, and renewable energy, coupled with prevailing supply constraints. As of now, VAML does not have extensive analyst coverage for future forecasts, and no recent corporate actions such as dividends, bonuses, or splits have been announced since its listing. Historical financial data indicates VAML reported revenue of INR 827.40 million and losses of -26.18 billion in the last 12 months. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 18, 2026: Larsen & Toubro, UCO Bank, and United Breweries Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Key Levels to Watch

With today's open at INR 462.90 and the current Last Traded Price (LTP) at INR 475.10, VAML is trading above its previous close of ₹465.36. Given its recent listing on June 15, 2026, the 52-week high is effectively INR 537 and the 52-week low is INR 447.56, reflecting its trading range since inception. The intra-day high reached ₹479.00, and the low was INR 461.60. Traders should monitor these recent levels closely for signs of immediate support or resistance. The initial listing price of INR 522 could act as a significant psychological resistance in the near term, while levels around its previous close could provide support. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Higher Led by Metal and PSU Bank Stocks.

Opening Outlook

As the session unfolds, traders will be keenly watching VAML's ability to sustain its early gains. The positive global cues from Asian markets and improving FII sentiment could provide tailwinds. However, the cautious undertone from US markets regarding interest rates warrants attention. Given its status as a pure-play aluminium producer, any news impacting global aluminium prices or demand could significantly influence VAML's trajectory. Market participants will also be looking for further clarity on analyst coverage and any fresh corporate communications to gauge the company's independent growth strategy post-demerger.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).