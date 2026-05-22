Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 22, 2026: LIC, GAIL, and Tata Steel Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday

Indian equity markets are expected to remain stock-specific in Thursday’s session as investors react to quarterly earnings announcements, sectoral developments and company-specific updates. Several large-cap and PSU counters are likely to remain in focus amid ongoing Q4 FY26 earnings season.

Among the key companies expected to attract investor attention on May 22 are Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) (NSE: LICI), GAIL (India) Limited (NSE: GAIL), Tata Steel Limited (NSE: TATASTEEL), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (NSE: RCF) and LG Electronics India (NSE: LGEINDIA). Market participants will closely track earnings, management commentary and forward guidance from these companies during the trading session. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 21, 2026: RailTel, Coal India, and JSW Steel Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Stocks to Buy of Sell on Friday, May 22:

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) (NSE: LICI)

LIC is among the major companies scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings this week, making the stock one of the key counters in focus today. Investors will closely monitor premium growth, margins, embedded value trends and commentary on insurance demand.

GAIL (India) Limited (NSE: GAIL)

State-run gas utility GAIL India is also expected to remain in focus ahead of its quarterly results announcement. Traders are likely to track updates related to gas transmission volumes, petrochemical margins and global energy price trends. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher in Early Deals Amid Positive Global Cues.

Tata Steel Limited (NSE: TATASTEEL)

Tata Steel remains on investors’ radar after reporting a strong rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, supported by improved India revenues and domestic steel demand. Analysts continue to monitor steel prices, raw material costs and infrastructure-led demand recovery.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (NSE: RCF)

RCF is another stock likely to remain active as investors await quarterly earnings and updates from the fertiliser sector. Market participants will watch for commentary on subsidy receivables, input costs and production performance.

LG Electronics India (NSE: LGEINDIA)

LG Electronics India is expected to be in focus ahead of its results announcement. Investors are likely to track demand trends in the consumer electronics segment, margins and management commentary on rural and urban consumption patterns.

The broader market is expected to remain driven by quarterly earnings announcements, global cues and institutional activity. Analysts say stock-specific action may continue as companies across sectors release March quarter earnings over the coming sessions. Investors are also likely to monitor movement in crude oil prices, global bond yields and foreign institutional investor activity for further market direction.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).